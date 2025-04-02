Podium protest: World Cup racers fight to keep MTB’s top-five tradition alive

Mountain biking’s five-rider podium might seem like overkill to outsiders, but for the dirt-stained faithful, it’s a hallmark of the sport’s inclusive, grassroots vibe. It was born from a last-minute request at the 1994 Cairns world cup to honour a young Cadel Evans. He finished fifth and the five-person format stuck. It wasn’t just about more people on stage. It was about more stories being told, more careers launched and more sponsors thanked.

Athletes aren’t staying quiet

With the 2025 world cup season looming, Warner Bros Discovery has announced the elimination of the five-rider podium in favour of the more traditional three. The reason? Conformity. The backlash? Immediate.

Led by UCI mountain bike riders’ representative Rebecca Henderson, the world’s top XC athletes released a public statement demanding the five-rider format be reinstated for 2025.

“For more than 30 years, the podium at the mountain bike world cup has been five riders,” says the statement, signed by over 120 athletes including Nino Schurter, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Tom Pidcock, Puck Pieterse and more. “Chasing a podium in our sport at the highest level has always meant a top 5… Warner Brothers Discovery have only one reason for reducing the podium to three riders—conformity.”

More riders, more stories, more reasons to care

The extended podium isn’t just about warm fuzzies and photo ops. As riders like Emilly Johnston and Andrew L’Esperance pointed out, fifth place can be the breakthrough ride that earns an athlete their next contract. It gives smaller teams visibility. And when sponsors are happy, the whole sport thrives.

Rebels with a cause

Mountain biking has never been about fitting into neat little boxes. Dropping the five-person podium to fit some corporate broadcast aesthetic feels off.

“This is our sport and we won’t let conformity strip away its character,” the riders’ statement concludes. “We demand the five rider podium in 2025!”

With the year’s first world cup taking place this weekend, it may not be who’s on the podium that is the most exciting part of the race. It may be how many are on the podium.

The statement

“For more than 30 years, the podium at the mountain bike World Cup has been five riders. A podium unique to mountain bike, it has provided countless riders and teams with more exposure and opportunities. It’s been the breakthrough for many athletes and given life to smaller teams. Chasing a podium in our sport at the highest level has always meant a Top 5. It has added value and depth to the sport, given riders more chance to shine in the spotlight and added value to riders, teams and all of the sponsors and brands behind us who are the backbone of professional mountain bike racing.

Warner Brothers Discovery have only one reason for reducing the podium to three riders, conformity. To conform to the norm, to the other sports. A decision that has been made despite strong pushback from the athletes who are the very heart of the sport. We have been ignored and are left without a voice as the future of our sport changes.

As our fans know, mountain biking has never been about conformity, we have carved our own path since the inception of World Cup racing in the 1990’s and we want to keep our unique character. The vast majority of teams and riders feel completely unheard on this topic.

This is our sport and we won’t let conformity strip away it’s character! We demand the 5 rider podium in 2025!”