Poland makes a thrilling World Cup downhill debut

Poland made a sensational World Cup debut Sunday, with the sun coming out for elite races. That made for fast times for the winners and a few favourites taken out by lingering sections of mud left after the downpour during the junior races.

Finn Iles again led the Canadian effort but with two young riders putting in impressive efforts in Bielsko-Biała.

Elite women: resurtgent Cabirou claims Polish debut win

In the elite women’s race, the results showed a mix of comebacks and unseated favourites.

Marine Cabirou (Scott) takes the win in Bielsko-Biała, harnessing a mix of technical skill and sprinting power to top the elite women’s standings. After working her way back up the standings from a big injury last season, ending with two wins, the French woman showed she’s still right on pace again this year.

Another rider coming back from injury, Camille Balanche (Dorval AM), spend much of the 2023 season on the sidelines. The Swiss Olympian slots into second behind Cabirou. It’s a very strong showing for the Commencal racer.

Nina Hoffmann (Syndicate) takes third, Jess Blewitt (Cube) fourth and Tahnée Seagrave (Canyon Cllctv) fifth.

Absent from the podium was Fort William winner Vali Höll. Poland proved to be a roller coaster experience of the Austrian world champion. After a broken chain wrapped up in her drivetrain during qualifying, Höll set the fastest time in semi-finals. That all came undone early on in finals, though, when the YT Mob racer crashed hard on a slick section early on. Höll was back on her bike quickly and fought back to sixth in an admirable effort to preserve points for the overall, but the win was already gone.

“I’m super happy to win here on this new track in Poland. It’s crazy because the track has changed a lot all week. It was difficult to manage the race run because we had a lot of rain at the start of the afternoon, so I didn’t know if I could push or not, so I just tried to do my best,” Cabirou says after her eighth career World Cup win. “At the beginning, I saw that the track was kind of dry so I tried to push. I made a mistake but I think everybody made a mistake, so I just had a good run.”

Elite men: Dunne finally does it

A few hours after the junior men raced in showers, the sun was out and it was a totally different course.

Rossland, B.C.’s Bodie Kuhn (Trek Factory Racing) was the first rider on course for the elite men. Clean and tidy for his whole run, the first-year elite set a solid time of 3:03.7. That was quickly passed by YT’s Oisin O’Callaghan, who would go on to finish 10th. But Kuhn’s time was still strong enough for 22nd on the day.

Jakob Jewett (Pivot Factory Racing) was the next Canuck on the mountain. Hoping to match the result of his brother in the junior race. He gets ahead of Kuhn, but not ahead of flying Irishman O’Callaghan. Jewett would finish an impressive 17th by the end of Sunday’s racing.

Finn Iles (Specialized Gravity Racing) looked to be attacking the Bielsko-Biała course hard. He said after his Fort William run that he felt he started that race too aggressively, so this is likely Iles’ version of riding in control. It’s not the pace he’s looking for, though, as he crosses the line two second’s off teammate Loic Bruni’s pace on a course where times are tight. It would be good enough for 12th.

Ronan Dunne (Mondraker Factory Racing) riding on the absolute limit but holding it together, sets an absolutely blistering time. The Irishman takes his first World Cup win by 0.064 seconds after coming so close in Snowshoe last year.

“I was loving the track in Poland. The crowd was insane. It’s the second [UCI Downhill World Cup] with the new team. It’s been perfect and I had myself in the mindset of either I was going for a helicopter trip, or I was coming down in first,” the always-animated racer said after the race. “We didn’t take the helicopter trip, but we took the win. Usually, I don’t look at the times, but this time I was. I saw the time that Bruni put down and I thought ‘OK, we’re going for it, we’re not messing around’. I was ready to fight someone. It paid off.”

Loic Bruni, after a slower start to the week, showed yet again that he can be fast when it matters most. The Specialized racer took second.

Loris Vergier (Trek Factory Racing) rode out an absolutely insane save, avoiding crashing after a high-speed front-wheel washout, to take third.

Benoit Coulanges (Dorval AM) and a resurgent Amaury Pierron (Commencal Muc-Off) in fourth and fifth make it a very French podium in Poland.

Dakotah Norton, Dunne’s teammate and the fastest in semi-finals, crashed on a slippery outside line early in his finals run, ending what was otherwise a fantastic weekend for the U.S. racer.

World Cup downhill resumes in Leogang, Austria on June 7-9, 2024.