Post-season: Emilly Johnston looks back on a big year with Scott-SRAM

Soaring off of a killer 2024 season, her last one in the under-23 category, Emilly Johnston signed with global powerhouse team, Scott-SRAM. Flanked by some of the most iconic names in mountian biking, including team manager Thomas Frischknecht and teammate Nino Schurter, the Comox, B.C. racer launched into the wildly competitive elite women’s World Cup field.

We caught up with Johnston in her hometown to find out how the year went, talk about adjustment period to joining the elite ranks and, as she puts it, “getting chucked around in the back of the field,” during XCC races, after fighting for wins last year. We also talk moto, ‘cross, winter plans and what it’s like racing on a team with Nino Schurter during his retirement year.

CanadianMTB: Okay, so new year, new race category, new team, that’s a lot of changes to start 2025. Was there any adjustment period for any one of those?

Emilly Johnston: For sure. For me, the bike was super easy to get used to. And the team, it was the best environment that I could have ever asked for. It’s like a big family. But I definitely could feel that I put a lot more pressure on myself being on a bigger team, and I put more expectations on myself than I even realized. So I think throughout the year, I was definitely learning to manage and deal with that, which was something new.

CanadianMTB: Once racing started it looked like, from the outside, very solid results for your first year of elite World Cup racing. Is how the year went kind of what you were expecting? Did you, or the team, have specific goals at the start of the year?

EJ: I had goals for myself, which I think I actually set maybe a bit high. I kind of rode a bit below what I was hoping to this season, to be honest. But it was still a really solid year, with most of my rides being in the top 25. I’d hoped more in the top 20, and definitely will fight to be more consistently there next season.

CanadianMTB: One area where you were kind of public about admitting that it wasn’t doing as well as you wanted was in short track. But you were quite strong in short track that last year of U23. Was that a change for you, or was that just going from U23 to elite?

EJ: Yeah, I’m not actually sure, because I had really great short tracks last year. The year before, I’d really struggled with them, so I thought I’d crack the code. But I guess not. I think it’s really just the more aggressive style of racing, and in U23 I could get away with like, girls would maybe give you a bit more leeway if they knew you were on of the top riders. And then, being an elite, I was not one of the top riders so you’re just getting chucked around in the back of the field. And I think I just struggled being in a big pack.

CanadianMTB: After a really successful final season in under-23s, was there any mental adjustment to being back in the pack again?

EJ: Definitely. It’s definitely hard to be fighting in the back a bit compared to riding off the front, and a different style of racing. But I think just learning to battle for every position, no matter where you are, was really important this year.

CanadianMTB: And how important are XCC results to your weekend?

EJ: I think they definitely help with the overall and it is for me to get into the top 24 and have a better start would be really important and nice. But you can have really bad XCC and still come up with a great XCO in the end

CanadianMTB: 2025 also happened to be Nino Schurter’s last year. Did that change the dynamics at all, having that kind of retirement tour and all the attention that came with it play out over the season?

EJ: I would say the main time you felt it was in the Lenzerhide, his last World Cup. That was a really insane atmosphere and event to be a part of. Just to see how many people he influenced and the reach his career had globally, was pretty incredible. It was really cool to wear the jersey and be a part of the team on that weekend

CanadianMTB: And what was it like being on a team with arguably the best men’s mountain biker of all time?

EJ: As far as people to ask questions to, the whole team is incredible. I mean there’s Frischi, and Andri’s [Frischknecht] great technically and, yeah, Nino was always there to answer any questions that we had.

CanadianMTB: Off-season plans?

EJ: I’ve taken three weeks totally off, so I’m just starting to ramp back into training, and I will head off to some warm weather for the winter next month, which will be really nice.

The team does do a training camp in February, we’ll be in South Africa again, but I’m going to spend all winter in New Zealand, just because I can’t… I can’t do the rain again!

[ED: it’s rained 50-72mm weekly for the last three weeks in the Comox Valley, and November’s just getting started]

CanadianMTB: You’ve also been out riding moto. Is that part of the training plan? Or just for fun?

EJ: Oh, that’s just for fun!

CanadianMTB: A couple weeks ago, you also showed up at a local, Cross on the Rock race. Is there any interest or freedom from the team to do more of that? Or is that just too much with the eight-month long World Cup calendar?

No, they would for sure let me do more cross, and they definitely support me racing cross if I want to. This is more just like, I like to do at least one cross on the rock every year, to come out and see everyone again. It’s more just for fun for me,

CanadianMTB: There’s also a lot of baking on your instagram feed. What’s your favorite ride snack to make?

EJ: For ride snacks? It’s very it’s very difficult. I really like a good gingersnap cookie, to be honest. That’s one of my favorite cookies. And lately, because now I finally cracked the sourdough bread code, I’ve just been making honey sandwiches, which is also very good.