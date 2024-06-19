POV Battle: Amaury Pierron vs Dakotah Norton in Val di Sole is riveting

Sometimes technology gives us access to amazing thing’s we’d never otherwise experience. While GoPro may be mostly responsible for hour-long recaps of your dad’s last “epic shred” (the modern day equivalent of a family vacation slideshow) and YouTuber influencers, it has some more impressive uses.

Like showing us two of the most spectacular World Cup runs in years, side-by-side, so we can see how on earth Amaury Pierron was able to beat Dakotah Norton by a hair’s-breadth shy of five seconds in Val di Sole. That winning margin was all the more impressive as Norton was another handful of seconds ahead of everyone but Pierron and Canada’s own Finn Iles, who finished third.

It is absolutely riveting viewing, watching how close the two runs are. Watching some of Norton’s creative lines. And seeing how Pierron just never seems to bother slowing down. Holy smokes, that is some wild riding!

GoPro: How Amaury Pierron gained +4.893 on Dak Norton in Val di Sole

What’s GoPro say?

You asked for it and wanted to see it. Dak Norton put down an incredible run and thought he couldn’t be stopped until Amaury Pierron stepped up to the gates in Val Di Sole, and put down a run for the history books putting in one of the biggest gaps in world cup racing with +4.893 seconds ahead of Dak.

Watch the head to head comparion between the 1st and second place finishes.