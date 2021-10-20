POV: High speed exposure of Tyler McCaul’s Rampage run

Red Bull Rampage looks scary from any perspective, but from behind the bars of Tyler McCaul’s GT it looks especially harrowing. High speeds and extreme exposure from top to bottom mix into a wild run that nearly earned McCaul a place on the 2021 podium.

Impressive riding from the Rampage veteran, considering he spent much of the last 18-months working his way back from injury. McCaul didn’t just make it to Rampage, he put in an incredible run. Back flips, a big suicide no-hander and really big cliffs, the U.S. freerider put everything into his Rampage appearance.

5th Place Red Bull Rampage 2021: Tyler McCaul Run 2

And if your palms aren’t sweaty and legs aren’t shaking after watching Run 2, you can double up and watch McCaul’s first run below.

Red Bull Rampage 2021: Tyler McCaul Run 1