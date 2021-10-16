POV: Jaxson Riddle’s “Most Stylish” Rampage Run

Jaxson Riddle was the only first-year Rampage competitor to make it all the way through to Friday’s finals this year. The young Utah rider stood out from the field, with his freestyle moto-inspired riding bringing a refreshing change of pace to the competition. With big airs, different tricks and a silky-smooth style from top to bottom in his run, Riddle clearly made an impression in his Rampage debut.

While the judges didn’t reward Riddle with enough points for a podium, he ended up ninth on the day, they did single the Rampage rookie out as this year’s most stylish rider. A solid prize for a rider so impressive in his first appearance at the iconic event.

Winning runs: The top three riders at Red Bull Rampage 2021

You can watch the full run below, from Riddles perspective. Then go watch the three runs that did earn places on this year’s podium.

POV: Jaxson Riddle’s 2021 Red Bull Rampage run

Riddle cruised through his first Rampage appearance on a custom, moto-inspired Transition TR11. The bike was painted by Bellingham, Wash.’s Tony Baumann as a tribute to Riddle’s late father, Scott Riddle, who passed away last year. You can see details of the bike, with colour-matched Industry Nine wheels and hubs, below.

