POV of the Foxhunt will make you want to drop in

Red Bull’s Foxhunt took place on October 13, 2024 and from the looks of it, it was one heck of a good time. What’s the premise of this event? Well, they take 100 riders, give them a head start on a downhill course, then send three pro riders after them and see how well the pros can do. The result? Awesome POV footage and lots and lots of carnage and aggressive passing. This year it was in the Czech Republic with three time world champ Michal Prokop, Red Bull athlete Michal Marosi and Cerro Abajo champion Tomas Slavik. Taking place at the Ještěd bike park, the day looked absolutely wild. Slavik passed an incredible 82 riders to take 18th place oveerall. But that’s enough talking about it. Watch the POV video. It’s awesome. Four-and-a-half minutes of riding you won’t regret watching.

“Wild times during first ever Foxhunt in Czech Republic, it was absolute carnage and one of the most fun events I have ever done! Racing through the pack of 100 riders including very fast enduro and DH riders was special experience on the track full of high speed turns, technical sections, jumps, road gaps and more! I have never ever been that stoked with 18th place with over 82 passes on the track. Here result absolutely doesnt matter anyway, here its all about fun and good times…. and this even is very very high in this kind of ranking 🙂 Fasten your seatbelt and press play guys…have fun!” – Tomas Slavik