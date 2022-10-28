POV: Szymon Godziek shares full – absolutely wild – Red Bull Rampage run

When Szymon Godziek finished his run at Red Bull Rampage, it was an instant classic. The Polish rider returned to Kelly McGarry’s iconic canyon gap feature, manualed along a knife-edge ridge, and threw all kinds of tricks into his impressive run. Judges rewarded Godziek with second place (and fans quickly selected him for the people’s choice award).

Onboard footage from Godziek’s run is, as expected, totally bonkers. Extra cool is that you can hear the crowd’s reaction when he throws a surprise 360 in on the entry drop to that absolutely massive canyon gap back flip. Heck of a way to take second place!

The video shows what the run looked like from Godziek’s perspective. It also gives some insight into his headspace, as he can be heard saying “Nie idę tam już” to his partner in the finish area. That roughly translates to “I’m not doing that again.” Red Bull Rampage is scary, even for the pros.

POV: Szymon Godziek – Red Bull Rampage 2022

Godziek didn’t get the chance for a second run, as wind canceled the event. If you want to watch the rest of the competition, the full replay of 2022 Red Bull Rampage is still available.