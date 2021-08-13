Practice and preview the Maribor World Cup course with The Syndicate

A fresh track and dry conditions are making for dusty days at the Maribor downhill World Cup. The Syndicate gets out on course for practice to show just how fast, and increasingly loose, the Slovenia track is.

Greg Minnaar and Luca Shaw get out for their first practice runs, checking out the changes and new lines on the classic Maribor track. After a month away from World Cup racing, everyone’s working to get back up to speed for Sunday.

RELATED: Preview: World Cup downhill descends on Maribor, Slovenia

Steve Peat is on hand for the boys, grabbing video and sharing his trackside insights.

Check out the course, preview line choices and then tune in Sunday for finals from downhill World Cup #3 in Slovenia.

The Syndicate: Scary Fast in Maribor – Timed Practice

What’s Syndicate’s word?

Practice proved a little tricky in the dust, but it is all part of the fun. Both Greg and Luca got a handful of runs to get lines in check and it’s all guns blazing rolling into quali’s.