Prep your ride for the off-season

For many Canadians bike season is coming to an end. Sad but true. So what do you do with your bike in the winter? Do you dump it in a snowpile and hope for the best? According to Horsehoes Bike Park‘s resident head mechanic Andrew Doble that is not the right play. Here’s what he suggests. And if you’re storing an ebike, most of these rule apply with a couple extras on top.

Take it to the shop

If you’re unsure about maintaining your bike, take it to a shop now—fall is less busy than spring, and you’ll avoid long wait times. Bonus points if you bring it in somewhat clean; it’ll save you money on labor.

DIY bike cleaning tips

If the shop isn’t your thing, start with a simple wash using dish soap, a sponge and a hose (no pressure washers!). Work top to bottom, dry it off, and apply proper chain lube. For a filthy drivetrain, use a citrus degreaser before rinsing.

Drivetrain check-up

Inspect the chainring, cassette and chain for wear or rust. A quick chain wear test: line up a chain pin at zero on a ruler; if a pin at 12 inches is past the mark, it’s time to replace.

Tire inspection

Look for worn or torn knobs and threads showing on the sidewalls. Tubeless? Drain old sealant and refresh it come spring—sealant dries out over time.

Wheel care

Check for loose spokes, wobbly rims or rough hub bearings. Get them looked at if they’re not spinning smoothly.

Brake check

Are your levers squishy, or do the brakes screech? Inspect the rotors and pads; if they’re thin, have a shop service them and bleed the brakes as needed.

Suspension maintenance

Look for oil leaks around the dust seals or scratched stanchions. If there’s oil or wear, it’s time for an overhaul. Check the dropper post too.

Shifting issues

Stiff shifting? It might be time for a new cable and housing. Running electronic shifting? Make sure the batteries are charged and ready.

Small parts matter

Inspect the saddle for tears and check the grips. If the saddle rails are bent or grips are worn, it’s time to replace them—contact points are critical for comfort and safety.

Frame and pivots

Examine the frame for dents or cracks and listen for creaking in the suspension pivots, which might need an overhaul.

Storing your bike

Store your bike in a warm, dry spot. Avoid unheated garages and hang it up if possible—either by the frame or front wheel. Hanging upside down isn’t a problem unless the brakes need bleeding, which can lead to trapped air.