Profile: Brett “Turtle” Ward on prototypes, backstories, and a front seat for Gracey Hemstreet’s World Cup wins

When Gracey Hemstreet won her first elite World Cup this year, it was an incredible, and historic achievement. Then she kept winning. The Sunshine Coast racer is an incredible talent and, at such a young age, has a bright future. But, no matter how talented the athlete, we all also know it takes an incredible support team to allow them to perform their best. For Hemstreet, that’s the team at Norco Race Division.

To find out more about what goes into those wins, behind the scenes, we talked to Brett “Turtle” Ward, her Norco Race Division Mechanic. Ward walks us through the wins, Norco’s prototype race bike, life on the road, what it’s like working with Greg Minnaar, his nickname origin story, and just how much better Hemstreet can get (hint: she’s just getting started).

A long season that starts well well before the season starts

When we caught up with Ward, he’d just returned from Mont-Sainte-Anne, capping off a season that started nine whole months earlier.

“We left for a short team camp in February, then went straight into Hardline. I was back for maybe a month before we went to Portugal for a proper team camp,” Ward says. As World Cups started up and the calendar got crowded, that included one nine-week stint away from home.

2025 was Ward’s second season as Hemstreet’s mechanic and second season with the Norco Race Division. With the team’s new prototype bike, and its incredible range of adjustability, those early team camps are an important foundation for the year to follow.

Perfection, prototypes, and managing a wave of data

Norco’s wild prototype bike first rolled out of the pits around the end of the 2023 season. That made 2024 a year full of learning, with the team getting deep into how the bike would perform best on each track. “There was so much learning on the fly,” Ward says. “This year, we’ve been able to lean on last year a bit more. We knew when we came back to certain tracks what our idler position and progression positions would be.”

Hearing that the idler position is the one feature on that rig that sees the most change from weekend to weekend was, I admit, a bit surprising. Ward explains that it helps the team tune the bike for each track while leaving the suspension settings more consistent from week to week.

“The idler, that’s really feedback through the pedals,” Ward explains. On a track with tons of traction where the rider needs to generate speed through rollers or out of corners, moving the idler up gives more support through the pedals. Or, he says, “We might have a really steep track, and its really wet. Then you want the bike to just track as best as possible and be as supple as possible so you run it with the least feedback. Then your inputs make less of a difference to the tires and you’re letting the bikes do more of the work.”

With so many options available to the team on that prototype bike, and on the RAD prototype suspension from Fox that Hemstreet was spotted riding at Mont-Sainte-Anne, how does the team balance the desire to keep changing things to chase the perfect set up, versus having the rider feeling comfortable knowing what’s happening with the bike by race day?

“I can tell you that there’s different thoughts on that within the team,” Ward says, explaining, “We have so much going on on the bike. We’ve got the technical data – the potentiometers, accelerometers – and they’re telling us everything that the suspension is doing. So that’s giving us one story. The riders are giving us another story. Then we’ve got onsite track line spotters that are picking lines for the riders and videoing them so we can see their body positions and what changes we might need to make from that.”

Oh yeah, and no time.

“That all has to happen within four laps in the morning, then timed practice, which is maybe three or four more laps,” Ward explains. “And you have like five mintues before they need to go back up. That’s it. After that, you’re into qualis and they’re not making many changes.”

Greg Minnaar, Ward confirms, is one end of that extreme. “He’d spend the week going through every setting until he’s either come back to the start, or learned something through the process.” At the other end, some riders want to get the bike set, and focus on learning their lines. “I really think both can work. Sometimes you can find something going through the settings, and sometimes you just need to get them used to the track.”

Gracey Hemstreet and the University of downhill mountain biking

That, is seems, makes the work as much about reading their rider as much as reading the bike. After all, it’s the rider that has to get in the start hut on race day.

In his second year of working with Hemstreet, Ward says he’s seen how the Sunshine Coast racer has changed over that short time.

“She’s in the school of downhill mountain biking, she’s learning everything,” Ward says.

Still just 20 years old for the 2025 season, he already sees the young rider is more confident than in her debut elite season.

“Last year she’d come down saying, “I’m just not good enough in this area, or hitting this line right” and we’d figure out it’s that she’s not getting enough, say, front wheel traction and then we’d make changes to fix that. This year, she’s a lot stronger and she knows she’s right. She’ll just say, ‘I don’t have traction.’ She’s a lot more precise.” Ward says, adding part of the job is seeing what he can do to make the bike work. “You’re listening to where she’s struggling and seeing if you can help make adjustments to help.”

Speaking of the G.O.A.T….

And what exactly is it like working with Minnaar? While Norco’s assembled an accomplished team of world champions, like Danny Hart, World Cup winners and national champions, there’s only one G.O.A.T.

“He’s genuinely just the nicest, humblest guy. He gives everybody time, and he’s definitely up for a good time,” Ward says. “When racing is over, it’s about enjoying the moment and making sure we all realize where we are and what we’re doing. Getting paid to go ride our bikes? This is an awesome opportunity. So he does a good job of making sure we’re laughing and having a good time. But he also works his ass off.”

That balance of fun and work ethic, is, Ward says, crucial to keeping a team of 19 people working at their best for what is now a very long season.

“It’s really important. If something starts bothering you, or if something’s getting too much, everyone on the team can feel it, and then the riders can feel it, and then they won’t perform as well,” Ward says. “They’re already under a lot of pressure. They’re always trying to learn, they’re always comparing to each other and other riders. So when they’re vibe’s down, it’s important for everyone else to be light, be having fun, keep the vibes up so we can get through a rough stage and figure it out. And you, know, hopefully perform.”

The World Cup Wins

On the performance front, 2025 was a breakout year for Hemstreet and Norco Race Division. Winning an elite World Cup is a huge milestone for any rider, but also for the team.

“We all kind of knew it was going to happen at some point. From last year, we saw all these little golden moments,” Ward says. A fourth at 2024 worlds was a hint of where she could be. That was followed by a second at Mont-Sainte-Anne. “You could see she knew she could do it. But there was still so much that she had to figure out, technically and mentally, to get to where she was this year. We know she worked really hard across the winter to do that.”

That potential, and hard work, turned into a podium in Loudenvielle, where Hemstreet won her first elite World Cup.

“That was an unreal moment. We knew it was going to happen, but when it actually happened it was unreal,” Ward says, adding, “The only shame was that we were on back-to-back weekends, so we had to pack down quickly and then be straight off to Leogang. And then she does it again! It was amazing.”

Hemstreet’s back-to-back wins, in Loudenvielle and Leogang, and solid results all year, put her second overall in the World Cup standings. Its a huge accomplishment for any athlete, let alone for such a young rider in just her second year of elite World Cup racing.

The backstory: Turtle’s road to the World Cup

2025 was also Ward’s second year on the World Cup downhill circuit. The years before that, he worked with Rocky Mountain’s now shuttered enduro team. Before that, he worked for years at Corsa / Dunbar Cycles in Squamish. That’s where he got into working with the teams and even racing himself.

Growing up in the U.K., Ward started in BMX. A move to Australia led to his first introduction to mountain biking. It wasn’t until the move to Squamish that he arrived at the downhill side of the sport and really got into racing.

“Squamish mountain biking, against what everyone else thinks, I’m not that bothered by it. I’d rather ride my BMX,” Ward admits. “But downhill, downhill I love. I think it’s the social aspect. You’re actually talking about every little bit, you’re watching each other ride. It’s more of a social thing.”

Working at Dunbar brought him to the BC Cup series and to racing with the Rippers Lounge crew. For someone that likes the social aspect of DH, there isn’t a better place to be than those two team’s pits.

As for the nickname, Turtle, that is a perhaps less glamorous tale than the rest of his career path.

“It’s not the best story,” Ward admits. “There’s another Brett on Ripper’s Lounge. That Brett gets called Barbie, that’s his nickname. We were racing at Fernie and, literally, he was riding his bike and I was jogging alongside him, going to the toilet. He asked me if I was turleheading. I said no, but he decided he was going to call me Turtle.”

You don’t get to choose your nickname, though. A co-worker at Rocky also raced with the Rippers and now works at Norco, he explains. “So now it’s infiltrating into Norco world as well.”

“I don’t tend to tell people that,” Ward admits, with some resignation, “But it always finds its way back to me somehow.”