Pump track World Championships this weekend in Durban, South Africa

The world’s best pump track riders are gearing up to descend upon Durban, South Africa, for the 2024 Pump Track World Championships. For the first time in its history, the Pump Track World Championships will take place on African soil. Durban, known for its warm climate, stunning coastline, has been an ideal host for other major sporting events. It now turns its focus to pump track racing. Bringing the championships to South Africa not only highlights the growing global appeal of pump tracks but also showcases the continent’s passion for cycling.

The event will unfold at the Velosolutions KwaMashu pump track, a cutting-edge facility specifically designed to challenge even the most skilled riders. Situated near Durban’s Golden Mile, the track is expected to draw thousands of spectators eager to witness fast-paced racing.

World-class riders

After winning the qualifier in Sicamous earlier this year Drew Mechielsen’s fiance Niels Bensink will be in attendance. While he isn’t Canadian (he’s Dutch) the former pump track world champion is living in Vancouver and engaged to a Canadian, so we’ll claim him as our own.

There are elite riders from over 20 countries, each vying for the coveted title of world champion this weekend. With lightning-fast reflexes and incredible precision, riders will navigate the track’s steep berms and flowing rollers at high speeds, pushing their skills to the absolute limit. This year’s roster includes defending champions, young prodigies and experienced veterans, all bringing their unique styles to the track.

The competition’s format is simple but intense. Riders will complete time-trial laps around the track, with only the fastest progressing through each round. With the competition fierce, every second will count and one slight miscalculation could cost a rider their chance at glory. Spectators can expect plenty of nail-biting moments, as the tight course design leaves no room for error.

When?

The knockout runs begin November 9th at 1 PM local time in Durban. That’s GMT+2. Check out pumptrack.com to find a live stream.