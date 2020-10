Qualifying results: World Cup #3 – Lousã, Portugal

Loris Vergier looks poised to extend his winning streak as World Cup downhill resumes in Portugal this week. The Santa Cruz Syndicate rider leads the qualifying results for the first of two races in Lousã on Thursday.

Finn Iles (Specialized Gravity) leads the Canadians into Friday’s finals, ranking sixth 3.858 seconds behind Vergier. Mark Wallace is 33rd. Seth Sherlock (Intense Factory Racing) kept his footwear in check to qualify 10th in the junior men’s race.

Vergier is one of only two riders to break the four-minute mark on a long, physical track in Lousã. Matt Walker (Madison Saracen), podium finisher in the last World Cup in Maribor is the other. Vergier’s Syndicate teammates took three of the top four qualifying spots on Thursday, flexing at a venue that the team has used extensively for suspension testing in the past.

In the elite women’s qualifying, Myriam Nicole (Commencal Muc-Off) leads by a solid 4.859 second gap. Tracey Hannah qualifies second for her second last World Cup appearance. Tahnée Seagrave, though, looks like she could be back up to speed for Friday’s finals after a slower start to her 2020 season than the Canyon Collective FMD rider would have liked.

Watch the first of two World Cup downhill races in Lousã, Portugal live on Red Bull TV this Friday, Oct. 30.

Qualifying: Downhill World Cup #3 – Lousã, Portugal

Elite Women

1. n°2 NICOLE Myriam

COMMENCAL / MUC – OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 4:30.658

2. n°5 HANNAH Tracey

POLYGON UR 4:35.517

+4.859 3. n°7 SEAGRAVE Tahnee

CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD 4:35.642

+4.984 4. n°1 CABIROU Marine

SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY 4:37.732

+7.074 5. n°3 HOFFMANN Nina

NINA HOFFMANN RACING – STIF 4:43.161

+12.503 6. n°4 FARINA Eleonora

MS MONDRAKER TEAM 4:44.729

+14.071 7. n°6 HRASTNIK Monika

DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM 4:47.024

+16.366 8. n°9 PARTON Mikayla

4:59.251

+28.593 9. n°12 JOHNSET Mille

CONTINENTAL ATHERTON 4:59.938

+29.280 10. n°21 BANDEIRA Margarida

5:25.640

+54.982 11. n°8 BALANCHE Camille

DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM 6:32.658

+2:02.000

Elite Men

1. n°1 VERGIER Loris

SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE 3:59.487

2. n°2 WALKER Matt

MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM 3:59.595

+0.108 3. n°10 SHAW Luca

SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE 4:01.090

+1.603 4. n°7 MINNAAR Greg

SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE 4:02.115

+2.628 5. n°4 BRUNI Loic

SPECIALIZED GRAVITY 4:02.657

+3.170 6. n°6 THIRION Remi

COMMENCAL / MUC – OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 4:02.795

+3.308 7. n°3 DAPRELA Thibaut

COMMENCAL / MUC – OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 4:02.888

+3.401 8. n°8 ILES Finn

SPECIALIZED GRAVITY 4:03.345

+3.858 9. n°16 NORTON Dakotah

UNIOR DEVINCI FACTORY RACING 4:03.842

+4.355 10. n°5 BROSNAN Troy

CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM 4:03.892

+4.405 11. n°26 ATWILL Philip

CUBE GLOBAL SQUAD PROTECTED BY BLISS 4:04.167

+4.680 12. n°42 BRAYTON Adam

HOPE TECHNOLOGY 4:04.509

+5.022 13. n°9 SUAREZ ALONSO Angel

THE YT MOB 4:04.545

+5.058 14. n°13 HART Danny

MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM 4:04.635

+5.148 15. n°15 TRUMMER David

THE YT MOB 4:04.873

+5.386 16. n°20 COULANGES Benoit

DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM 4:05.169

+5.682 17. n°28 KERR Bernard

PIVOT FACTORY RACING 4:05.385

+5.898 18. n°14 PIERRON Baptiste

DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM 4:05.511

+6.024 19. n°12 GWIN Aaron

INTENSE FACTORY RACING 4:06.938

+7.451 20. n°27 JONES Michael

MS MONDRAKER TEAM 4:07.662

+8.175 21. n°22 HANNAH Michael

POLYGON UR 4:07.751

+8.264 22. n°45 PAYET Florent

SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY 4:07.900

+8.413 23. n°72 CABIROU Rudy

4:07.902

+8.415 24. n°69 FAIRCLOUGH Brendan

SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY 4:08.193

+8.706 25. n°21 KOLB Andreas

GAMUX FACTORY RACING 4:08.269

+8.782 26. n°49 FISCHBACH Johannes

4:08.411

+8.924 27. n°19 ZABJEK Jure

UNIOR DEVINCI FACTORY RACING 4:08.649

+9.162 28. n°18 HATTON Charlie

CONTINENTAL ATHERTON 4:08.829

+9.342 29. n°33 REVELLI Loris

4:08.857

+9.370 30. n°40 SEHNAL Stanislav

KELLYS FACTORY TEAM 4:08.918

+9.431 31. n°32 MULALLY Neko

INTENSE FACTORY RACING 4:08.978

+9.491 32. n°25 EDMONDSON Jamie

4:09.357

+9.870 33. n°23 WALLACE Mark

CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM 4:09.446

+9.959 34. n°67 LEVESQUE Dylan

4:10.027

+10.540 35. n°51 MASTERS Wyn

GT FACTORY RACING 4:10.528

+11.041 36. n°53 WILLIAMSON Greg

COMMENCAL / 100% 4:10.560



Junior Men

1. n°7 BANDEIRA Goncalo

MIRANDA FACTORY TEAM 4:09.723

2. n°1 O CALLAGHAN Oisin

THE YT MOB 4:11.251

+1.528 3. n°6 SILVA Dante

4:12.271

+2.548 4. n°4 CRAIK Ethan

GT FACTORY RACING 4:12.722

+2.999 5. n°43 MENOYO BUSQUETS Pau

4:13.532

+3.809 6. n°5 GRICE Christopher

SPECIALIZED GRAVITY 4:13.681

+3.958 7. n°2 REIS Nuno

MIRANDA FACTORY TEAM 4:14.097

+4.374 8. n°10 GARCIN Johan

4:14.247

+4.524 9. n°8 WILLIAMSON Luke

PROPAIN FACTORY RACING 4:16.634

+6.911 10. n°12 SHERLOCK Seth

INTENSE FACTORY RACING 4:17.010

+7.287 11. n°9 JOHNSTON Guy

THE YT MOB 4:19.220

+9.497 12. n°19 ROGGE Antoine

4:19.565

+9.842 13. n°28 DOOLEY Austin

4:21.146

+11.423 14. n°45 WILLIAMS Preston

4:21.341

+11.618 15. n°39 ERVIN Tyler

4:23.880

+14.157

Junior Women – Seeding