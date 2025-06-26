Race Face goes for gold with limited edition Kashmoney wheelsets

Race Face’s fan-favourite “Kashmoney” colourway expands to limited edition ARC and ARC Carbon wheelsets. Kashmoney is no stranger to Race Face fans. The metallic gold finish has long been a sought-after option on the brand’s pedals, handlebars and stems. Now, for the first time, it’s available on the sexiest of bike components: the hubs.

Available in limited quantities, the new Kashmoney wheelsets feature the company’s Vault hubs. Yhey’re laced to Race Face ARC or ARC Carbon rims. Only 200 wheelsets will be released—100 carbon and 100 alloy—and all will be available exclusively through local bike shops in Canada and the United States.

Two builds, one finish

All Kashmoney wheelsets are 29-inch and built around the same Kashmoney-finished Vault hubs

The alloy and carbon versions share similar hub specs:

•6-bolt rotor mounts

•15 x 110mm front hub (convertible to 20mm with included endcaps)

•12 x 148mm rear hub

•140 kg system weight limit

•Tubeless-ready

The Kashmoney ARC Carbon wheels come in at 1,868 g for the set and feature a 31 mm internal rim width and 24 mm rim height. The Kashmoney ARC Alloy wheels weigh in at 2,093g with a slightly narrower 30 mm internal width and 20 mm rim height. Both sets use 32 J-bend spokes front and rear, and a 4.5 mm nipple offset.

Handbuilt, machine checked

Each Kashmoney wheelset is hand-laced in the U.S. by Race Face’s wheelbuilding team and then undergoes digital tension checks and tuning through proprietary Race Face wheel-building equipment. The final inspection and QC is all done manually, offering riders a blend of high-tech precision and hands-on craftsmanship.

Exclusivity by design

This is the first public chance to own a set of Kashmoney hubs. This limited-edition drop gives early adopters a chance to ride them before anyone else. For those chasing custom looks and proven performance, these wheels deliver both—with the added bonus of scarcity.

Availability

The Race Face Kashmoney ARC and ARC Carbon wheelsets will be available starting June 26, 2025, at 9 a.m. PT exclusively through participating local bike shops in Canada and the United States.