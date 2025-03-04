Race Face introduces the new Turbine pedal: built for ultimate grip

Today Race Face is introducing the all-new Turbine Pedal. This flat platform is designed for riders looking for maximum security and control. For riders that need their feet to stay planted no matter the terrain, the Turbine Pedal delivers a locked-in feel. The concave platform provides superior grip and the optimized pin placement, plus an ergonomic design gives confidence on every ride. While not as radical as a few of the pedals we’ve seen recently–think Outlier and 9point8’s inverted pedal–they look to de exactly as they should.

Deep concavity

Turbine features a 3 mm deep concavity, making it–according to Race Face anyway–the most concave pedal platform on the market. Unlike designs that rely on tall perimeter pins to create a concave feel, Turbine’s entire chassis is concave in all directions—front to back and inboard to outboard. This design cradles the foot, enhancing stability while maintaining comfort and support.

Engineered for performance

Turbine isn’t just about concavity. Other features include an asymmetric pedal platform: it’s wider at the front for increased support and grip while maintaining ground clearance. There is no bearing bump: meaning an inboard bushing and a ball bearing outboard eliminate the bearing bulge found in some pedals. This creates a larger effective platform and a tighter stance for improved pedaling ergonomics. And finally, the Turbines were lab-tested for durability. The internals went through one million cycles with no signs of wear. And if you do wear out the bushings and bearings, the pedals are fully rebuildable for long-term performance.

Key Features

The large, stable platform is 115 mm long and 110 mm wide. There are 11 height-adjustable pins per side. They are bottom-mounted for easy removal. Machined from 6061 aluminum, they are durable and lightweight. Weighing in at 419 grams per set, they are available in seven different colors; black, silver, kashmoney, purple, orange red and blue. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price is $220.00 CAD.