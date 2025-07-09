Race Face launches Era SL wheels for short-travel trail and XC bikes

Race Face has launched a new wheelset designed for riders who pedal hard and ride harder. The 2026 Era SL wheels are aimed squarely at the growing number of riders on short-travel rigs. Bikes with 120 to 140 mm of suspension that blur the lines between cross-country and aggressive trail.

They’re lighter than their enduro-rated siblings but tougher than traditional XC wheels. The Era SL is Race Face’s lightest carbon rim to date. But it’s not just a gram-counting race wheel. With features focused on durability, compliance and a bit of rowdiness, the Era SL targets real-world trail riders who want to race, rally and log big days in the saddle.

Trail intent with XC weight

Weighing just 1530 grams for the full wheelset (6-bolt version, tape and valves excluded), the Era SL hits weight targets competitive with top-tier XC wheels. Each rim comes in at 385 grams, with a 22 mm depth and 29 mm internal width, optimized for tires up to 2.6″.

But Race Face insists this isn’t a delicate wheel. With 28 spokes front and rear, an XC-appropriate 130 kg system weight limit, and Category 4 trail use rating, the Era SL is meant for modern short-travel bikes ridden hard. The wheels are 8.6 per cent more laterally compliant than Race Face’s Era enduro model, aiming to reduce rider fatigue without sacrificing efficiency.

for proven performance

The wheels are built around Race Face’s Vault hubs, which bring a 3° engagement angle, oversized bearings and tool-free serviceability. Riders can choose from Microspline, XD, or HG drivers and hub spacing options include 15 x 110 mm front and 12×148 mm or 12×157 mm rear (6-bolt only).

>While the wheelset isn’t rated for eMTB use, it’s designed to stand up to everything from BC Bike Race hammerfests to big alpine epics.

Not just for the pointy end

Race Face is clear about who this wheel is for. The Era SL isn’t a pure XC race wheel, and it’s not a bombproof enduro option. Instead, it’s aimed at the mass of riders in between. The ones who want a lightweight setup that can take a beating.

Warranty and pricing

The Era SL wheels are covered under Race Face’s Lifetime Warranty, which includes crash replacement.

MSRP for the Era SL wheelset is $2,198 CAD. The wheels are 29″ only and are available now through Race Face dealers and online.