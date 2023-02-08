Race Face adds filmmaker turned athlete Peter Jamison to the team

Not many riders make the transition from working behind the camera to riding for cameras as a pro athletes. When they do, like Peter Jamison has as he joins Race Face, it can give them an advantage. Especially when it comes to creating video projects.

Jamison brings some serious experience on both sides of the camera to Race Face. The 23-year-old already has a long resume, filming and shooting photos with Jaxon Riddle, Tyler McCaul and Bas van Steenbergen among others. Along the way, he’s developed a knack for building (and riding) features that aren’t just really hard, they also look great on camera.

Want proof? Watch his amazing Welcome to Race Face video below.

Welcome to Race Face: Peter Jamison

What does Race Face say about its latest signing?

Race Face welcome creative mind Peter Jamison to the team for 2023 and beyond!

Freerider, digger, photographer, videographer and just all ‘round happy guy, we could not be more excited to have Peter join the Race Face ranks. Peter looks to explore riding in his own way; building unique features in the Utah desert, road-tripping around the US and sharing the best vibes. Stay on the Race Face channels for more unreal riding and film work in the year ahead.

Race Face also talked to Jamieson more extensively about the benefits of having experience on both sides of the camera and just how nice it is to have regular access to hot water after years of #vanlife.