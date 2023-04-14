Race Face backs new Turbine alloy rims with lifetime warranty

Race Face is diving into its first major overhaul of the Turbine wheel since 2017, and diving in with both feet. The new look on the alloy rim isn’t just a re-design, it is now backed by Race Face’s lifetime guarantee. That’s a serious commitment, especially for a wheelset priced under a thousand dollars (if only by a single loonie). So what makes the Turbine worthy of such a bold warranty?

Race Face Turbine wheelset

While carbon fibre may be marketed as the ultimate material, and Race Face does make several wheelsets in that material if you are interested, the Turbine sticks with alloy. Not just for the cost savings, but because aluminum balances competitively light weights with durability. It is known for dampening trail noise better, often, than its carbon fibre counterparts. And, as a bonus, it comes with lower environmental costs.

Turbine and the Anvil Edge

Race Face changes the rim depth and asymmetric, front- and rear-specific rim profile slightly on the new Turbine. The big change, though, is in the rim wall shape. A new wider and broader rim wall, which Race Face is dubbing the “Anvil Edge” (we can only hope in tribute to the Toronto metal ban of the same name) changes the effect of rubber on metal impacts. The idea is that distributing impact forces helps prevent pinch flats and, more specifically, the dreaded sidewall tear.

As a bonus, Race Face rolls out the new Turbine and adds a Lifetime Warranty, while dropping the price compared to the Turbine R wheelset it replaces. This is not a standard “manufacturer’s defects” warranty, either. Race Face is backing the Turbine with a warranty that includes crashes. That’s a bold commitment to an alloy rim. More details on exactly what is and is not covered are below, but it is fair to say this is on the generous side of wheel warranties.

Race Face Turbin wheels cut a new, and distinctive profile with the "Anvil Edge" The brand's own Vault hubs anchor the Turbine wheelsets Boost and Super Boost options are available

2023 Race Face Turbine wheelset: pricing and availability

Race Face offers the Turbine wheelset in a range of standards and wheel sizes. The alloy rims are matched with the brand’s own Vault hubs, come in 27.5″ or 29″ diameters and are compatible with freehubs for Microspline, XD, and 11-speed drivetrains. Both Boost (148mm) and Super Buust (157mm) hub standards are available.

The new Turbine alloy wheelset weighs in at 1,802 grams for the 27.5″ set and 1,865g for a 29″ pair. If you want to mix and match, you’ll have to do the math yourself, but a front 29″ wheel weighs 850 g and the rear 29″ is 1,045g.

The Race Face Turbine wheelset comes with a MSRP of $999.00 (USD 800.00)

Race Face Turbine: Lifetime Warranty – crashes included

Turbine wheels are backed up by Race Face’s Lifetime Warranty. What does that mean? Crashes are included. As are defects in materials and workmanship. Accidentally backing over your own (or your friend’s) bike? Not so much. Here’s the details in Race Face’s own words: