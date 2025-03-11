Race Face’s new stem: A flippable design for XC and trail versatility

Modern short-travel bikes are no longer confined to XC racecourses. Riders are pushing these machines further—whether it’s hammering out marathon days in the saddle or dropping into lines that used to require way more travel.

Race Face wanted to create a stem that would adapt as well as the bikes themselves—allowing riders to fine-tune their fit, handling and performance as their needs change. So, they built the Turbine SL Stem—and they made it flippable.

Dial in your fit—without swapping stems

Riders at either end of the short-travel spectrum have different priorities. Some are looking for maximum efficiency, while others want a cockpit that boosts confidence on descents. The Turbine SL Stem adapts to both with a simple flip.

Negative offset (-6mm): Lowers cockpit height for improved pedaling efficiency and control on climbs.

Positive offset (+6mm): Raises cockpit height for a more comfortable pedaling position and increased confidence on descents.

By flipping the stem and rotating the faceplate, riders get a 12 mm boost in cockpit height without touching headset spacers or swapping stems.

Light, strong and ready for anything

Designed to match the demands of modern short-travel bikes, the Turbine SL stem blends durability, adjustability and sleek aesthetics in a lightweight package.

>Material: 6000-series machined aluminum

Lengths: 40 mm, 50 mm, 60 mm

Bar clamp: 35 mm only

Stack height: 40 mm

Clamp width: 48 mm

Weights: 112g (40 mm), 125g (50 mm), 136g (60 mm)

Colors: Black, silver, kashmoney, orange, red, blue

Top-lock faceplate: For a cleaner cockpit and secure hold

Refined bolt finish: Corrosion-resistant for long-term durability

Approved for: Bikes with ≤140mm travel

eMTB ready

System weight limit: 130 kg

$145

XC efficiency, trail confidence, versatility

The Turbine SL Stem is built for riders who want more from their cockpit. They want more adjustability, more tunability and more adaptability to their riding style.

And, like all Race Face components, it’s backed by their lifetime warranty—including crashes.