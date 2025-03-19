Race Tapes returns with more rivalries, crashes and comebacks: Season 3

It’s back—Race Tapes Season 3 dropped today, bringing a fresh lineup of mountain bike stories straight from the 2024 UCI world cup trenches. If you love the raw, unfiltered side of racing—the crashes, the comebacks, the behind-the-scenes tension—this is your series. Five episodes. Five athletes. All chasing podiums, survival and that elusive perfect run.

From downhill rippers to cross-country grinders, Race Tapes pulls back the curtain on what it takes to race at the highest level when everything—money, glory, careers—is on the line.

Meet the cast of chaos and comebacks

This season follows some of the best (and grittiest) in the sport, including:

Dakotah Norton: The American downhiller with all the skill and none of the luck. Can he finally catch a break?

Savilia Blunk: An XC racer proving that you don’t need a Euro passport to climb the ranks or the podium.

Asa Vermette: A teenage phenom that gave Goldstone a run for his money at Hardline 2025, trying to deliver on the hype while figuring it out in real time.

Martin Vidaurre: The Chilean powerhouse trying to claw his way back from a season of disappointment.

Myriam Nicole: After a brutal head injury, the French legend fights to reclaim her speed—and her spark.

Why you should watch

Of course the focus of a Red Bull production is largely Red Bull riders, but this isn’t just a highlight reels and race results. Race Tapes gets messy—injuries, mental battles, bad days and those fleeting moments where it all comes together. There is so much going on behind the scenes of the world cup, it’s always fascinating to learn more. And the series doesn’t disappoint. If you’ve ever cared about the story between the tape, this series is for you. Head on over to Red Bull TV for the full five-episode season and get stoked for the battles of 2025.