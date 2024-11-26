Racing, resilience and inclusion: the Canmore Women’s Enduro

It wasn’t just a race—it was a celebration of courage, camaraderie, and breaking barriers. On September 21, 2024, the Canmore Women’s Enduro, held at the Canmore Nordic Centre, gathered women from all walks of life, including six adaptive riders, to tackle the trails in a uniquely inclusive event. For many, it was their first race and for others, it was a chance to rediscover the joy of riding.

First-time nerves, big-time fun

With over 80 women new to racing, the atmosphere buzzed with a mix of excitement and jitters. “It brought me comfort knowing I wasn’t alone,” one participant shared. The race directors worked tirelessly to ensure the blue course was accessible, making key modifications for adaptive riders and organizing support teams, including “tail gunners” for extra safety. As the riders gathered at the start line, the vibe was clear: this wasn’t about competition—it was about pushing limits and enjoying the ride.

A test of grit on the trails

The 20-kilometer course wound through stunning mountain scenery, challenging riders with climbs, roots and tight corners. The five-stage event started strong, with riders feeling energized on early sections like “Soft Yogurt.” But the relentless climbs and technical terrain pushed everyone to their limits. “The bike can make the climb—it’s just whether I can!” one adaptive rider quipped. Despite tired legs and a few slips, the downhills brought a rush of freedom. “It all clicked today,” a rider said, finally conquering her fear of berms and corners.

Inclusion on two wheels

With adaptive riders navigating the course alongside traditional competitors, the race directors’ efforts to collaborate with Alberta Parks and ensure accessibility were evident. “It’s amazing to feel truly included,” one adaptive rider reflected. The modifications didn’t just make the event possible—they opened doors for more women to see what’s possible on the trails.

High vibes, higher confidence

As the day wrapped up, the finish line was a scene of smiles, stories and high fives. “I was terrified of racing before this, but today, I shed a tear of happiness,” one participant shared. The mix of adrenaline, stunning nature, and supportive community made for what many called “the best day ever.”

From conquering fears to celebrating inclusion, the Canmore Women’s Enduro wasn’t just a race—it was a movement, proving that with a little support and a lot of grit, anyone can find joy on the trails.