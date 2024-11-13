Rad bikes for your kids

If you’ve ever searched for a kid’s bike that’s worth the money, you know it’s not an easy task. And no doubt it’s a struggle when they need a new bike every, single year, year after year. But you also probably know what it’s like to ride a bike that’s either too big, or too small for you. It sucks.

Gone are the days when parents buy a bike that’s too big so the kids can grow into it. If you want to ride with your kids, you’ll need to get them something they love riding. Enter Transition bikes. Their new line of grom rides is ready to suit the most hardcore of parents.

Transition’s fresh and expanded youth lineup, features three models tailored for young shredders.

Bandit

The new hard tail Bandit, features geometry for stability and confidence. With 20-inch wheels, a 100mm travel fork, and a selection of youth-specific components, this bike truly fits smaller riders in size, weight and style. This is a fun, high-performance ride that kids will love. It goes for $1,899.

Ripcord

The all-new Ripcord is a redesign borrowing tech from Transition’s top-tier adult bikes. A vertical shock layout gives young riders 130mm of rear travel. This bike will do it all; backyard jumps to bike park laps. With a low standover to boost confidence and 24-inch wheels the bike features a progressive 65-degree headtube angle and 395mm chainstays to keep things responsive. And with a internal dropper post routing and a dropper included, kids will be stoked on a bike just like their parents’. It retails for $3,399.

Scout

The Scout has dual 27.5-inch wheels and comes in XS-M sizes. It’s built to help new riders progress fast while keeping it playful for the seasoned shredders. It’s available in Deore or XT models and retails at $4,499 and $5,799 respectively.