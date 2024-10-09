Rampage hasn’t started but the crashing has

This digging and testing portion of this year’s Red Bull Rampage well underway. With the women’s inaugural event taking place tomorrow night, the ladies have been building and digger their lines for the last week or so.

When Argentinian Cami Nogueira tried a big drop on her line earlier this week, she landed pretty deep, couldn’t take the compression and rag-dolled into the lower catch berm. It looked gnarly. Noguiera was seriously lucky to escape with only a broken nose and some stitches in her lip. As her Instagram shows, the hospital cleared her to resume ‘normal activities,’ so she is fully planning to compete in the historic event (because massive drops are all part of her ‘normal activities’).

Clemens Kaudela also crashed during practice. He was airlifted to the hospital and reports on the level of his injuries are not yet in. We hope he’s doing well. It’s unlikely he’ll be competing on Saturday.

But it’s not all disaster at Rampage. Polish rider Szymon Godziek (not to be outdone by his brother’s viral train video) has also created a riding sequence that’s gaining some serious traction. With 91,000 likes and counting this test run of the 95-foot drop on Godziek’s line is absolutely insane. It looks like he’s flying.

This year’s rider lineup is stacked, with eight women and eighteen men ready to throw down. The women’s roster includes heavy hitters like Casey Brown, Vinny Armstrong and Vaea Verbeeck, while the men’s field features Rampage legends like Cam Zink, Brandon Semenuk and Kyle Strait.

With the level of hype around this year’s event, we’re hopeful that everyone can stay safe and avoid injuries. We’ll be white-knuckling the remote for the duration of the broadcast. The women’s event takes place October 10 at 9pm EST, while the men’s is on October 12 at noon EST. You can catch all the action on Red Bull TV.