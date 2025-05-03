Random shocking news: X Games bans electric dirt bikes from 2025 competition

Just when electric dirt bikes were rewriting the rulebook on what’s possible in freestyle motocross, the X Games slammed the door. In a statement released ahead of the 2025 season, X Games organizers confirmed that electric dirt bikes—like the now-infamous Stark Varg—will be banned from all competition classes.

It’s a move that’s blindsided riders like Patrick Evans, who had been putting in work all year with eyes locked on the Best Whip podium.

“I was talking to the guy who handles invites a few weeks ago. He told me to stand by,” Evans said. “Then the ban drops out of nowhere.”

Too good to compete?

The rationale? Leveling the playing field. According to X Games: “Our formats are designed around gas-powered bikes… our focus is on delivering the best experience for both athletes and fans.”

That sounds nice, but let’s be real. This is a sport that once featured shovel racing and double backflips on snowmobiles. And yet the moment someone shows up on a bike with instant torque, no gears and freakish air control, it’s suddenly about fairness?

Evans, who rides a Stark full-time, breaks it down: “I understand gas bikes can’t physically compete with electric. The rear wheel speed, torque curve—it’s like having sixth gear pinned at takeoff. You can throw the rear wheel past your head and bring it back like it’s nothing. That’s not happening on a 450.”

The silent threat

Some believe this isn’t about performance—it’s about politics. With Stark cleaning up at events and setting a new benchmark for trick potential, legacy manufacturers like Honda and Yamaha may have felt the pressure.

“The ban smells like manufacturer politics,” said one industry insider. “The big OEMs still don’t have electric platforms ready for prime time, and Stark’s stealing their thunder. If they can’t beat them yet, they’ll make sure no one else can either.

And then there’s the show. Four electric bikes in a Best Whip final might be dead silent—but the action is deafening. So what’s worse: quiet landings, or turning away innovation that makes jaws drop?

What now?

There’s already talk of an electric-only class. But for now, riders like Evans are left hanging—with contracts built around X Games results, and trick progression paused mid-whip.

If innovation really is the core of action sports, it sure doesn’t look like it right now. Instead, it feels like Bruni just got kicked out of the world cup for having a better bike.