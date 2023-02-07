Rapha and Brain Dead inject fashion into mountain biking

Rapha and L.A. brand collective Brain Dead are collaborating on a very bright and limited edition collection of trail apparel and casual wear.

Since rolling into mountain bikes, Rapha’s Trail line of gear has all been very well executed. It does, for the most part, follow the brand’s understated design style, though. If you’re looking for something with a little more personality, this collaboration brings Rapha’s function together with Brain Dead’s fashion sense.

Rapha has always been about bringing more people into cycling and bringing fashion into cycling. With its massively popular Palace kit for EF, Rapha shoes that collaboration between fashion brands and the world of cycling could extend the sport’s appeal to new audiences.

Now they’re working with Brain Dead to try make the same connection in mountain biking.

Inspired by nature

The Brain Dead collection is inspired by … “nature.” Which isn’t that original, but hey, nature is inspiring, right? And the kit does look good. It’s distinctive enough that it will stand out at any trailhead from North Van to L.A.. And the Chem Trail Snail graphics? Awesome.

Pricing remains mostly close to Rapha’s standard pricing for the technical apparel. The “off-bike” options are relatively pricier but also show more of Brain Dead’s influence.

Here’s what Rapha has to say about its limited edition collaboration:

Rapha announces collaboration with L.A. brand collective Brain Dead

Rapha today announces an all-new collaboration with Brain Dead, the LA-based international brand collective, creating a limited edition MTB collection of on and off-bike apparel inspired by nature.

With its disruptive, graphic-led approach, Brain Dead takes its cues from post punk, underground comics, and the spirit of subculture as a whole. Not defined by a singular style or person and combined with Rapha’s mission to inspire the world to live life by bike, the all-new range is designed to push the boundaries and disrupt.

Inspired by the environments we ride and Brain Dead + Rapha’s mutual love of being active, the partnership celebrates the influence of nature on mountain biking and the trails it lets us build in pursuit of the perfect flow.

On-bike collection

The on-bike apparel includes the Trail Lightweight Jacket featuring windproof nylon ripstop fabric and a packable design to strap to a bike frame for uninterrupted trail riding. The Trail Windblock Jersey combines the new Performance Merino Off Road Wool Blend, specially developed for enhanced durability and all-day comfort, while the Trail Pants and Trail Technical T-Shirt are ergonomically structured to be breathable and sweat-wicking, utilizing lightweight fabrics engineered to move with you.

Off-bike collection

The off-bike apparel includes the Trail Logo Lock Hooded Sweatshirt crafted with heavyweight cotton-brushed fleece fabric for casual comfort, with a two-panel and drawcord hood to protect against the elements, while the Trail Maintenance Pants provide a functional fit with cinchable hems and four-patch pockets. To complete the off-bike range, the Long and Short-Sleeve T-Shirts combine disruptive designs with a ribbed collar and cuffs.

Completing the collection with a choice of feature accessories, a Trail Cap with adjustable bungee cord closure and a 100% recyclable Trail Water Bottle with an easy-to-open, leakproof cap combine style and function. Elsewhere, Trail Socks made with merino nylon provide temperature regulation and comfort, whilst a Trail Hip Pack with a breathable back panel, adjustable waist strap and external pouches provide extra storage and practicality for those big days out.

The complete range can be purchased via Rapha’s website and in London, LA and Seoul Rapha Clubhouses from February 7.