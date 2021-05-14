Rapha hints mountain bike apparel release is getting closer

Boutique apparel brand Rapha announced last January it would be making its first line of mountain bike apparel. Then went silent.

Well, Rapha also signed athletes, including Canadian cyclocross national champ and mountain biker Maghalie Rochette, five time Queen of Crankworx and Olympian Jill Kintner, as well as Bryn Atkinson and former World Cup downhill racer Eliot Jackson. But the promised gear was teased, but never arrived.

That could be changing. Rapha released a new video, launched on the brand’s new RaphaMTB Instagram channel. With that comes a new mountain bike landing page on Rapha’s website.

Based on the video, it looks like the apparel will tend more toward the comfortable, loose-fitting “trail” style end of mountain bike gear instead of being a full spandex collection. As you might expect from Rapha, the first glimpse of jerseys and shorts carry over the brand’s trademark understated look and clean design.

Included in the landing page is a new mountain bike-specific emblem for the very visually-oriented brand, a diamond trail marker.

There’s also a vague launch date. “Rapha Performance Trailwear, our first collection of apparel made for mountain biking, is coming this June.”

After starting on the road, Rapha has gradually and carefully branched out into cyclocross, gravel, bikepacking and, now, mountain bikes.

Stay tuned for further details on the first Rapha mountain bike collection soon.

