Rapha rolls out ultra-lightweight trail knee pads

Rapha continues its steady and, so far, on point march into the world of mountain biking this week. The newest addition? Rapha Trail Knee Pads.

Not just any knee pads, mind you. Ultra-lightweight knee pads, made in partnership with Rheon Labs.

Ella Connoly wearing Rapha's latest Bryn Atkinson on the bike in full Rpaha gear Full-flex on the trail pads Rapha pads up close

Best-in-class protection

Rapha’s sticking with the “trail” theme of its off-road gear, so this isn’t full downhill-level protection. Instead, it’s focused on being as comfortable while pedaling as possible. But, Rapha says, the trail pads offer “Level 2, Type B protection,” which the brand says is the “highest certified level of protection found in any pair of lightweight knee pads on the market.”

The key is Rheon’s active polymer technology. Rheon offers its own take on a flexible material that hardens on impact. It’s not the only such material. D3O is now common in protective gear, for instance. Rapha, working with Rheon, has turned this into a form-fitting pad that stays comfortable for long days of pedaling. Flexible while in motion but firm when you fall.

Rheon Labs material Covered in Rapha subdued logo and stretch material

Every day, every ride protection

Rapha’s goal with the trail knee pad is to create a protective layer that is so comfortable you will never think twice about bringing it on a ride. The lightweight pads draw on Rapha’s experience building pedal-friendly bib tights for the road and gravel to make a pad that is nearly unnoticeable on the bike. That was you always have protection when you need it, with minimal added weight and warmth.

Of course, Rapha’s pads are designed to work with the Trail Pants, Trail Shorts, and Trail Bib Shorts in the previous two releases of the brand’s MTB range. Those releases, the Trail Shorts especially, impressed us with their quality. The Trail shorts, with a long sleeve and extensive knee protection that extends down to the knee, look to continue Rapha’s methodical march into mountain bike gear.

To fit the pedal-friendly intention, Rheon’s material uses geometric patterning to allow maximum airflow so you can stay cool on the hottest days.

A no-slip SuperFabric® covers Rheon's padding Tight seams Rapha Trail Knee Pads reach high up the thigh With a wide gripper for no pinch point

Rapha Trail Knee Pads: All tech, no slip

The Rheon Labs active polymer isn’t the only tech material in Rapha’s pads. The outside of the pad is made of a “SuperFabric®” that is described as “an incredibly durable ceramic polymer that reduces friction and adds tear resistance so riders won’t get hung up on any obstacles.”

Outside of the padded area, the pads use a high-stretch fabric to allow for comfortable knee articulation for long climbs and a full range of motion on trail. A wide leg gripper is set high on the thigh so the pads stay in place without pinching or pulling on your leg hairs.

Rapha Trail Knee Pads retail for USD $110.00.

Bryn Atkinson: Rapha Trail Knee Pads