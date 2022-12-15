Raphaël Gagné named as new Quebec MTB coach

After two decades as a racer, Canadian Olympian Raphaël Gangé has a new job. La Fédération québécoise des sports cyclistes (FQSC) named Gagné as the new provincial mountain bike coach, starting in 2023.

“I am really happy to take on the role of coach of Team Quebec,” said Raphaël Gagné. “We are fortunate to count on super athletes, development clubs and coaches in several regions of Quebec and I am very enthusiastic to have the chance to work with them for the development of the generation of today and tomorrow. I would like to thank the FQSC for their confidence in this new challenge that I am taking on with joy.”

Quebec athletes will benefit from Gangé’s decades of experience racing at the sport’s highest levels, domestically, internationally and at major games. In addition to racing at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Gagné won two Pan American Games medals in cross country mountain biking. He also helped earn a XC relay world championship for the Canadian squad in Les Gets, France in 2004.

“We are delighted to be able to count on a former Olympian who has made his mark at the highest level in mountain biking. We are of the opinion that his experience, his in-depth knowledge of the technical and tactical aspect of the discipline as well as his communication skills will be able to help the next generation progress to the highest peak,” said Louis Barbeau, General Manager of the FQSC.

Raphaël Gagné officially retired from racing in 2021. He starts his new position with FQSC for the 2023 season.