Rapid fire review: Rab Cinder Crimp Tee

Like many of us that have been riding for a while, I have accumulated a small closet full of jerseys over the years. Despite the unnecessary volume of options, I often end up wearing the same few jersey’s over and over again. For the past year or so, that’s been the Rab Cinder Crimp. Any time its warm enough for short sleeves, this has become the go-to jersey I pick before any others as long as its clean, or clean-ish.

Rab Cinder Crimp Tee: What is it

Rab is newer to cycling, one of the latest outdoor gear brands to try its hand at two wheeled adventuring. The U.K. label is making the transition better than most. We were impressed by the jacket (and remain so, many rainy miles later). The Cinder Crimp tee adds a simple, understated riding shirt to that catalogue.

The Cinder tee is roughly 84 per cent recycled material (Rab brakes that down into fabric, zipper and trims). It uses a 164gsm Tencel fabric blend that is quite comfortable, wicks moisture well and dries impressively fast. It has a modestly dropped rear hem to keep your back fully covered while in a riding position without looking silly off the bike. The jersey also has one zippered rear lumbar pocket, lined with soft fleece, that’s just big enough to hold a card, some cash, glasses or other small, light objects for quick rides. The jersey weighs 180g for a size medium. Rab tends to fit on the slimmer side. The Cinder Tee is loose, but not baggy.

Many months worth of rides later, Rab's Cinder is holding up just fine Gravel or mountain bikes, the Cinder's close-casual fit is fine It's not sweat-proof, as a hot day with a backpack proved. But this ride also started off rainy and the Cinder dried nicely, where it could.

Review: Why Rab Cinder Tee is an everyday favourite

Rab’s casual-look technical tee is in heavy rotation for a few reasons. It’s very comfortable for anything from quick mountain bike rides to long, sweaty gravel rides. Its fit doesn’t change as it gets wet and, if given the chance, it will be nearly dry again by a rides end (if you’re not, say, wearing a pack). That means a quick shower or a sweaty climb won’t necessarily leave you with a soaked jersey for hours.

The Cinder tees also proven quite tough. I’ve crashed in it a few times and usually ride with a backpack. There’s little sign of wear and no tears, which is a great showing from such a soft-to-the-touch fabric. It’s also quite resistant to smell. I’ve pulled it out a couple days in a row on several occasions without it carrying the olfactory memories of the last ride and, when it does pick up a scent, it washes out better than more plastic-y synthetic jerseys.

Finally, I appreciate the casual, subtly-branded look. It makes coffee stops or post-ride snack stops nicer, in my opinion, when I don’t feel conspicuously sporty or looking like an influencer ad for some trendy new apparel brand.

Rab offers the Cinder Crimp Tee in this nice blue, light khaki and Tuscan red in men’s sizes from S-XXL and, in women’s sizes XS-XL, in “Beluga,” Sahara yellow and blue. The tech-casual jersey is $75 in Canada (USD 69). There are also long sleeve versions and a few similar options with front zippers.