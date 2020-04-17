Re-watch: Canadian Red Bull Rampage podium sweep

All the action edited down to two hours, with guest appearances from teh riders

April 17th, 2020 by | Posted in MTB | Tags: , , , ,

Canadians had a stellar year at Red Bull Rampage in 2019. While the Canucks are always a strong presence at Utah’s freeride festival, this year riders from the Great White North swept the podium.

In addition to taking the top three spots, Canada’s best brought home awards for Best Trick and Dig Crew of the Year.

Brett Rheeder Red Bull Rampage
Ben Byerz, Brett Rheeder and Matt MacDuff receive the Digger Award at 2019 Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah. Photo: Long Nguyen/Red Bull Content Pool

With live sports cancelled, Red Bull is hosting a live watch party – a special rebroadcast of the 2019 Red Bull Rampage. While watching the annual freeride competition can take all day, the watch party has been trimmed down to two hours of action and interviews with riders.

You can watch the 2019 Rampage Watch Party in the video player below. Or head over to watch on Red Bull TV, where there are language options for French, German and Spanish.

2019 Red Bull Rampage Watch Party goes live at noon, PST / 3:00 PM EST.

Brandon Semenuk Red Bull Content Pool 2019
Brandon Semenuk lay down a historic run at Red Bull Rampage in 2019. Photo: Paris Gore / Red Bull Content Pool

What’s been cut out? Wind delays, the time between runs and the judge’s scores and the break between first and second runs.

What’s left? Nothing but action, and interviews with riders.

What’s new? Sal Masekala is back for hosting duties. He’ll be joined “in studio” by many of the riders and commentators from the 2019 event. Carson Storch, Darren Berrecloth and others will be joining in by phone or video to share their perspective on how it all went down.

2019 Red Bull Rampage Watch Party

Brett Rheeder Red Bull Rampage
Brett Rheeder receives Best Trick Award at Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah in October, 2019. Photo: Long Nguyen/Red Bull Content Pool

 