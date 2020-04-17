Re-watch: Canadian Red Bull Rampage podium sweep

Canadians had a stellar year at Red Bull Rampage in 2019. While the Canucks are always a strong presence at Utah’s freeride festival, this year riders from the Great White North swept the podium.

In addition to taking the top three spots, Canada’s best brought home awards for Best Trick and Dig Crew of the Year.

With live sports cancelled, Red Bull is hosting a live watch party – a special rebroadcast of the 2019 Red Bull Rampage. While watching the annual freeride competition can take all day, the watch party has been trimmed down to two hours of action and interviews with riders.

You can watch the 2019 Rampage Watch Party in the video player below. Or head over to watch on Red Bull TV, where there are language options for French, German and Spanish.

2019 Red Bull Rampage Watch Party goes live at noon, PST / 3:00 PM EST.

What’s been cut out? Wind delays, the time between runs and the judge’s scores and the break between first and second runs.

What’s left? Nothing but action, and interviews with riders.

What’s new? Sal Masekala is back for hosting duties. He’ll be joined “in studio” by many of the riders and commentators from the 2019 event. Carson Storch, Darren Berrecloth and others will be joining in by phone or video to share their perspective on how it all went down.

2019 Red Bull Rampage Watch Party