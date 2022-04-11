Rebecca McConnell takes career-first World Cup win

After years of near wins and second places, including a devastating flat tire while leading last year’s XCO finals in Snowshoe, W.VA, Rebecca McConnell landed her first World Cup win on Sunday.

To do so, the Australian had to reign in an attack from 2021’s most dominant rider, Loana Lecomte. The rumble in the jungle delivered a thrilling tactical battle, and a dramatic start to the 2022 World Cup season.

Canadians in Brazil

Jenn Jackson (Canyon MTB Racing) leads the Canadian women in Petrópolis. She set fast lap times mid-race, working up to 20th by mid-race before finishing 27th, one spot ahead of U.S. World Cup winner Haley Batten. Jackson’s teammate Laurie Arseneault (Canyon MTB Racing) follows close behind in 33rd. Cindy Montambault has a solid race in 38th. Maghalie Rochette (Specialized) is 39th in her first elite mountain bike World Cup in years.

Lecomte leads off the line

2021’s breakout star and World Cup winner, Loana Lecomte immediately jumped out in front of the women’s elite race. In what looked like it would be a repeat of her race plan from last year, the French national champion quickly opened up a substantial gap to her closest competitor and continued to extend her lead for the first half of the six-lap race. With Trek Factory Racing’s Jolanda Neff and Evie Richards out with illness, and Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (BMC) joining them for similar reasons after attempting to start the race, it falls to Rebecca McConnell (Mondraker Primaflors) to take chase.

Lecomte looked entirely in control until lap four. McConnell was caught by Anne Terpstra (Ghost Factory Racing) and, with the pair riding together, the chase gained momentum. At the same time, Lecomte started to struggle from her effort in the Jungle heat. The French rider had a costly dab in the awkward man-made rock garden. She struggled to remount, quickly giving up 10 seconds to the chasers. Within half a lap, Terpstra had made contact.

The Dutch woman wasted little time, going on the attack before Lecomte had time to recover. Terpstra used the same rock garden to create a gap, which extended over 10 seconds, with McConnell and Lecomte riding together in pursuit.

McConnell makes a move

Going into the final lap, Terpstra still held a double-digit advantage over the chasing pair. Then the Dutch rider bobbled over a root on one of Petrópolis’ punishingly steep climbs. McConnell sensed her moment and moved to catch up, then attack and take the lead. With only half a lap remaining in the race, the Australian was in the perfect position to take her first World Cup win.

Terpstra chased, but could not respond to McConnell’s acceleration. Lecomte held position, but could not overtake the Dutch rider.

McConnell crossed the line with space to celebrate, taking her career-first World Cup win in Brazil. Terpstra followed in second and Lecmote third, with both riders stopping to congratulate McConnell on successfully ending her years-long quest for a first win.

Behind, two Austrians battled for position on the final podium spots. Laura Stigger (Specialized) used a late surge of power to pass her 20-year-old counterpart, Mona Mitterwallner (Cannondale) to take fourth. Mitterwallner is fifth, landing an incredible result in her first-ever elite World Cup after winning last year’s u23 series.

McConnell’s quest complete

After chasing closer and closer to a win for years, including three World Cup silvers, McConnell was elated finally have her first win.

“I’m pretty lost for words, it’s pretty special. Coming down that last hill into the finish, I was thinking “What the fuck is happening?” the Mondraker said, apologizing for her language.

“Everybody’s said this win would come and I’ve been so close these last couple of years, being on the podium more often than not,” said McConnell. “But that never means that the win is coming. Every year you go away for six months to rebuild and you just don’t know if you’re going to come back in the same shape or better. Everything can go well, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to happen on race day. So this is just unbelievable.”

Rebecca McConnel’s husband Dan, was the last Australian to win a cross country World Cup. That was in 2013.

