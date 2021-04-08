Brown and Verbeeck will lead Canadians when Red Bull Formation returns

Red Bull Formation is back for 2021 with two Canadian riders on the invite list. Casey Brown and Vaea Verbeeck are headed back to Virgin, Utah, for the second edition of the women’s freeride event.

Red Bull Formation

Launched in 2019, the all-female freeride session took an unplanned hiatus in 2020 (for the obvious reason). Now, through what must be endless hours on the part of the event organizers, Formation is back for 2021.

Red Bull Formation will take place from May 24 to June 1, 2021. Unlike Red Bull Rampage, Formation does not follow a competition format. Instead, it tries to create a collaborative environment where the riders can learn from each other and elevate their own, and each other’s riding.

RELATED: Formation brings women’s freeride to original Rampage site

The original event either kick started – or tapped into with perfect timing – a exploding women’s freeride movement. In the intervening two years since the original event, women’s freeride has stepped more and more into the public consciousness. It will be thrilling to see what the rapidly progressing movement does with a week of fully supported riding in Utah!

2021 Red Bull Formation rider list

There are eight riders on the invite list, plus two alternates. This includes two Canadians. Casey Brown, a freeride pioneer on a quest to become the first woman to compete at Red Bull Rampage, and Vaea Verbeeck, the 2019 Queen of Crankworx and winner of the 2020 Crankworx Summer Series.

WATCH: Barefoot Biker – Casey Brown’s Way of the Wildcard

Here’s the full rider list for 2021 Red Bull Formation:

Casey Brown (Canada)

Vaea Verbeeck (Cananda)

Vinny Armstrong (N.Z.)

Jess Blewitt (N.Z.)

Sam Soriano (U.S.A.)

Chelsea Kimball (U.S.A.)

Hannah Bergemann (U.S.A.)

Vero Sandler (U.K.)

1st Alternate: Camila Nogueira (Arg.)

2nd Alternate: Alma Wiggberg (Swe.)

Originate – Meet the Women Pushing Freeride MTB Boundaries



Want to see what happened last time? Watch freeskier Michelle Parker document the occasion as part of her Originate series. below.