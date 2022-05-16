Red Bull Formation: Final sends from the Utah desert

12 of the best freeriders on the planet. seven days in the Utah desert at the iconic Red Bull Rampage venue. One amazing highlight reel. Welcome to Red Bull Formation 2022.

The women’s freeride progression session, bringing together riders, diggers, photographers and videographers to push the women’s side of the sport, is all wrapped up for another year. The results are impressive, with huge sends and some massive tricks being thrown down in the desert.

Canadians Casey Brown, Vaea Verbeeck and Georgia Astle were in Utah for the third edition of Formation, with a few more helping out on the shovels.

“The progression witnessed was spectacular and truly marks a turning point for women’s freeride mountain biking. We have seen a tremendous amount of confidence from the riders. From tackling steep drops to choosing lines that played to their styles and incorporating tricks, we hit a major milestone.”

– Founding organizer Katie Holden

Watch the final highlights from 2022 Red Bull Formation below.

Desert Sends: Red Bull Formation 2022

What’s Red Bull saying about formation?

Following the Red Bull Formation journey so far? Then you’ll know that the class of 2022 have been going bigger than ever before for the third edition of this freeride progression session.

Red Bull Formation is a first-of-its-kind invitational progression session that aims to pave the path for women in freeride mountain biking. The event returns for its third year from May 8-15 in Virgin, Utah, one of the most iconic landscapes for the freeride mountain biking movement.

Rider list:

Camila Nogueira

Casey Brown

Chelsea Kimball

Georgia Astle

Hannah Bergemann

Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Louise Ferguson

Robin Goomes

Samantha Soriano

Vaea Verbeeck

Vero Sandler

Vinny Armstrong