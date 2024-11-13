Red Bull Hardline 2025: lineup announced for Tasmania
Juniors take on elites with legends Valentina Höll, Gee Atherton and Sam Hill racing up-and-comers Syzmon Godziek, Gracey Hemstreet and many morePhoto by: Graeme Murray
The invited riders for the 2025 Red Bull Hardline was announced today. It’s set to be as wild as ever with 34 of the world’s top riders converging on Maydena Bike Park, Tasmania, from February 7-8, 2025. With a hand-picked roster featuring legends like Gee Atherton making his Tasmanian debut, defending champ Rónán Dunne aiming for a three-peat and Canada’s Gracey Hemstreet returning after her standout performance, this year’s lineup is stacked. There are also Rampage riders like Syzmon Godziek and Vaea Verbeeck. And three time downhill world champion Sam Hill is also on the roster.
For the first time the junior’s will compete against the elites, which should make for some exciting results. The junior women’s champion Erice van Leuven will be going up against the legendary Valentina Höll and Nina Hoffmann.
With input from riders and a fresh track design, this year’s event promises a racier, longer track featuring even gnarlier tech sections and massive jumps, including 55-foot jump near the end, then a massive 75-foot finish line double. The track will take about four-minutes to ride from top to bottom.
Jackson Goldstone, Troy Brosnan are also heading down under. The women’s lineup is equally exciting, with returning riders like Tahnée Seagrave and Gracey Hemstreet.
It’s shaping up to be the most competitive and thrilling Hardline to date. It’s only ten weeks away, stay tuned for more coverage leading up to the event here.
List of invitees:
Rónán Dunne
Charlie Hatton
Bernard Kerr
Asa Vermette
Gee Atherton
Hugo Frixtalon
Connor Fearon
Théo Erlangsen
Laurie Greenland
Brook MacDonald
Kaos Seagrave
Dan Booker
Matteo Iniguez
Darcy Coutts
Juanfer Vélez
Troy Brosnan
Matt Jones
Tahnée Seagrave
Jackson Goldstone
Vaea Verbeeck
Roger Vieira
Cami Nogueira
Edgar Briole
Gracey Hemstreet
George Brannigan
Erice van Leuven
Syzmon Godziek
Lou Ferguson
Josh Bryceland
Valentina Höll
Sebastian Holguin
Nina Hoffmann
Sam Hill