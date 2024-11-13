Red Bull Hardline 2025: lineup announced for Tasmania

The invited riders for the 2025 Red Bull Hardline was announced today. It’s set to be as wild as ever with 34 of the world’s top riders converging on Maydena Bike Park, Tasmania, from February 7-8, 2025. With a hand-picked roster featuring legends like Gee Atherton making his Tasmanian debut, defending champ Rónán Dunne aiming for a three-peat and Canada’s Gracey Hemstreet returning after her standout performance, this year’s lineup is stacked. There are also Rampage riders like Syzmon Godziek and Vaea Verbeeck. And three time downhill world champion Sam Hill is also on the roster.

For the first time the junior’s will compete against the elites, which should make for some exciting results. The junior women’s champion Erice van Leuven will be going up against the legendary Valentina Höll and Nina Hoffmann.

With input from riders and a fresh track design, this year’s event promises a racier, longer track featuring even gnarlier tech sections and massive jumps, including 55-foot jump near the end, then a massive 75-foot finish line double. The track will take about four-minutes to ride from top to bottom.

Jackson Goldstone, Troy Brosnan are also heading down under. The women’s lineup is equally exciting, with returning riders like Tahnée Seagrave and Gracey Hemstreet.

It’s shaping up to be the most competitive and thrilling Hardline to date. It’s only ten weeks away, stay tuned for more coverage leading up to the event here.

List of invitees:

Rónán Dunne

Charlie Hatton

Bernard Kerr

Asa Vermette

Gee Atherton

Hugo Frixtalon

Connor Fearon

Théo Erlangsen

Laurie Greenland

Brook MacDonald

Kaos Seagrave

Dan Booker

Matteo Iniguez

Darcy Coutts

Juanfer Vélez

Troy Brosnan

Matt Jones

Tahnée Seagrave

Jackson Goldstone

Vaea Verbeeck

Roger Vieira

Cami Nogueira

Edgar Briole

Gracey Hemstreet

George Brannigan

Erice van Leuven

Syzmon Godziek

Lou Ferguson

Josh Bryceland

Valentina Höll

Sebastian Holguin

Nina Hoffmann

Sam Hill