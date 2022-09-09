Red Bull Hardline bonkers first hits (and big crashes)

Red Bull Hardline is back for another year of wild features and huge air at what is easily the world’s most imposing downhill race. Riders are in Wales and working through the outsized features one at a time as they try piece together a race run – or just survive the brutal Hardline track.

On Thursday, Bernard Kerr crashed hard testing out a massive set of doubles. We’re happy to hear the Pivot Factory Racing rider, and multiple-time Hardline winner is ok after this one.

Kerr shared crash footage from his perspective, too. It shows how technical the run-in is before the two massive jumps.

Hardline is not an ideal place to crash. The Welsh dirt is quite shaley and not very fun to slide on. Kerr was alright, but did have a good bit of road rash to show off after his slide.

Jono Jones also had his camera out at Hardline. He has footage from more riders hitting more wildly technical and huge jumps in Wales. After Kerr’s crash, organizers adjusted the big set doubles to make them flow better. Check out some successful attempts to hit that jump, and the rest of the Hardline features below.

Red Bull Hardline is live on Red Bull TV this Sunday, September 11, 2022.