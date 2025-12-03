Red Bull Hardline Tasmania sets stage for a generational battle

The full roster for Red Bull Hardline Tasmania reveals a generational battle for the men. Iconic names like Sam Hill, Gee Atherton and, in a rare non-World Cup appearance, Aaron Gwin are all on the roster. As are the best of the next generation(s), returning podium finishers Asa Vermette and Canada’s own Jackson Goldstone.

On the women’s side, the full roster reveals a battle for podium positions, as a trio of women challenge returning champion, Canada’s Gracey Hemstreet on the Tasmania course.

Vermette vs. Goldstone vs. The Legends

While the preliminary rider list for Hardline Tasmania revealed a re-match of last year’s showdown between Jackson Goldstone and Asa Vermette, the first generational battle, the full list offers up another front. The addition of numerous iconic names in downhill will keep the youth on their toes in Tasmania.

For Gwin, it’s a rare appearance outside of either World Cup racing or local, U.S. events. It should be interesting to see how the U.S. racer adapts to the freeride elements of Hardline racing.

The men’s list also revealed the addition of Troy Brosnan to the list. While younger riders like Vermette and Goldstone are pushing for more top World Cup riders to branch out beyone the series, the slightly older group of top riders, like Brosnan, Loic Bruni and Amaury Pierron, rarely do.

A quartet of women take on Maydena

Hardline Maydena was practically made for Gracey Hemstreet. Growing up with Coast Gravity Park as a back yard, the young Sunshine Coast racer is helping lead the women’s World Cup scene into bigger airs and faster jumps. Hemstreet made history by becoming the first woman to complete a Hardline course when the Tasmanian course made its debut. She’ll be back for a third year chasing a third win.

Challenging Hemstreet are a trio of accomplished racers and freeriders. A Scottish duo of Hardline vet Lou Fergeson and rising World Cup talent Mikayla Parton will be joined by New Zealand’s free-racer, Jes Blewitt.

2026 Red Bull Hardline Tasmania takes palce from February 7-8, 2026. As always, it will be broadcast live on Red Bull TV.

2026 Red Bull Hardline Tasmania full rider list

• Aaron Gwin (USA)

• Gee Atherton (UK)

• Asa Vermette (USA)

• Rónán Dunne (IRE)

• Kaos Seagrave (UK)

• Théo Erlangsen (SA)

• Bernard Kerr (UK)

• Jackson Goldstone (CAN)

• Charlie Hatton (UK)

• Troy Brosnan (AUS)

• Dan Booker (AUS)

• Sam Hill (AUS)

• Luke Meier-Smith (AUS)

• Brook Macdonald (NZ)

• Darcy Coutts (AUS)

• Connor Fearon (AUS)

• Edgar Briole (FRA)

• Matteo Iniguez (FRA)

• Kade Edwards (UK)

• Matt Jones (UK)

Gracey Hemstreet (CAN)

• Lou Ferguson (SCT)

• Mikayla Parton (SCT)

• Jess Blewitt (NZ)