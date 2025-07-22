Red Bull Hardline Wales returns and the media machine ramps up

Red Bull Hardline Wales returns July 26-27, bringing its unique brand of madness back to Machynlleth. The infamous event blends downhill racing with freeride features, sending 32 invited riders down what’s arguably the most extreme racecourse in mountain biking. There are gargantuan jumps, massive drops and plenty of technical carnage.

But as Hardline gears up, it’s impossible not to notice who’s missing: Jackson Goldstone and Gracey Hemstreet. The two riders that won the event back in Tasmania at the beginning of the year. They’ve both had a stellar year so far on the UCI downhill world cup circuit. But as of now, they’re both absent from the Hardline start list.

A tricky call for elite riders

Hardline’s timing, landing right in the middle of the UCI world cup calendar, forces top riders into a tough decision. For many, the risk-versus-reward calculus doesn’t add up: huge features, high consequence and no series points on offer.

This year’s roster still reads like a who’s-who of gravity mountain biking though. Big names like Bernard Kerr, Laurie Greenland, Brendan Fairclough, Charlie Hatton and Gee Atherton are all suiting up.

It’s hard not to notice that Asa Vermette is on the rider list. He’d be a solid bet to win the men’s category if you were the betting type.

Canadian Vaea Verbeeck leads the women’s field, alongside Hannah Bergemann and Louise Ferguson.

The Hardline hype machine kicks in

True to form, the Red Bull Hardline media machine is already revving up. Expect social feeds to flood with rowdy footage all week as riders test the course and take on features that make even the gnarliest world cup tracks look tame. This video featuring the Jones brothers, and a couple of motorcycle riders, Johnny Walker and Billy Bolt, is just the kind of thing Red Bull loves use to hype up an event.

And while some fans may lament Goldstone and Hemstreet’s absence, the show will go on. If history is any indication, it will be terrifying and spectacular all at once.

The infamous Canyon Gap

Of course, everyone wants to know if the canyon gap will be part of the course this year. All indications point to no. And while Gee Atherton thinks it should be in the course it doesn’t look like it’s going to be part of the race. Maybe we’ll see some pre-race hype footage again this year.

A spectacle, but not for everyone

Hardline’s reputation as one of the most difficult courses in mountain biking continues to define it. For riders already managing the demands of the world cup circuit, adding this brutal one-off event is a serious gamble.

But for those who do line up, it’s a rare chance to showcase freeride talent in a race setting—and to claim the bragging rights that come with surviving one of the wildest courses on the planet.