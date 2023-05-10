Red Bull ‘Race Tapes’ is the new ‘Fast Life’ for World Cup racing

Red Bull is done with live broadcasting mountain biking but not at all done with the World Cup. In place of Fast Life, Red Bull is launching Race Tapes as a six-part web series about the 2022 mountain bike World Cup.

It is not just a new title, though. Where Fast Life trained its lens on the trio of Loic Bruni, Finn Iles and Kate Courtney, Race Tapes takes in a much broader range of athletes.

There are appearances by Canadians Jackson Goldstone and Finn Iles and a long list of international stars. Jolanda Neff, Nino Schurter, Brook MacDonald, Vali Höll, Aaron Gwin, Neko Mulally, Evie Richards, Gee Atherton, Kade Edwards and Kaos Seagrave. All in just six episodes.

And, to cap it off, one hell of a cocky quote from Tom Pidcock.

Race Tapes: Trailer

Episode guide: Race Tapes Season 1

Since the entire six-episode Race Tapes season is now free to stream on Red Bull TV, here’s a handy guide to what each episode covers. So you can pick and choose what you watch before Nove Mesto World Cup starts this weekend.

1) Road less travelled

2020 Tokyo cross-country gold medallist Pidcock and three-time UCI MTB World Cup XCO champion Jolanda Neff show it is possible to excel in both road cycling and cross-country.

2) Doing it yourself

What it costs to be an entrepreneur. Five-time UCI MTB World Cup downhill champion Aaron Gwin, Neko Mulally and Seth Alvo reveal what it takes to be a team owner, bike builder and YouTube star.

3) Alt-Rock

Cross-country and endurance racing requires total dedication. Ten-time UCI MTB World Cup XCO champion Nino Schurter, Laura Stigger, Payson McElveen and Haley Batten show us how it is done.

4) The freeracers

Freeriding meets racing as British stars Kade Edwards and Kaos Seagrave balance the joys of both.

5) Between the ears

Injuries, accidents and mental battles. Kiwi Brook Macdonald, Evie Richards, 2018 XCO world champion Kate Courtney and two-time downhill world champion Gee Atherton bring to light the price of racing.

6) Parental advisory

Downhill star Vali Höll and 2021 junior downhill world champion Jackson Goldstone experience the highs of Junior success and making the transition to the Elite UCI Mountain Bike World Cup circuit.