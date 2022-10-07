Course release: Red Bull Rampage returns to a classic venue for year 16

Red Bull Rampage is gearing up for its 16th year with a big return to the events roots. The 2022 edition of the big-mountain freeride competition will return to a classic venue that last saw competition nearly a decade ago.

This year, Rampage returns to the cliffs just outside Virgin, Utah to the venue that hosted 2008-2013 competition. Its the same venue that hosted Rampage’s return after a four-year hiatus. It also hosted the event in 2010, 2012 and 2013.

This particular Rampage venue witnessed some of the more iconic moments from the freeride contest. It also features some of the most complex wookwork and built structures in the event’s history. This set the stage for Cam Zink’s 360 drop off the Oakley Icon Sender in 2010 and backflip in 2013. It’s also the home of Kelly McGarry’s infamous 72-foot canyon backflip from the same year. That feature is rumored to be back, with a more natural twist.

There’s just two weeks until Red Bull Rampage kicks off on Friday, October 21. If you’re not in Utah this year, you can tune in live in Canada on Red Bull TV (ESPN+ if your in the U.S.A.).