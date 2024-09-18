Red Bull Rampage returns with historic women’s event

The 18th edition of Red Bull Rampage is set to return this October, pushing the boundaries of big mountain freeride mountain biking once again. This year, the iconic event adds a groundbreaking chapter to its history by including the sport’s top female freeriders. For the first time, women will have their own finals, scheduled for Thursday, October 10, while the men’s finals will follow on Saturday, October 12.

Iconic Virgin, Utah

The legendary Virgin, Utah landscape will once again serve as the backdrop for the event, where riders will tackle knife-edge spines, massive canyon gaps and high-stakes drops. The terrain is infamous for its challenges, and both male and female riders will bring their unique styles to these treacherous slopes. Expect jaw-dropping tricks and gravity-defying feats, as the most progressive riders vie for the top spot on the podium.

Historic moment for women in freeride

This year marks a pivotal moment for women’s freeride, as they compete for the coveted Red Bull Rampage title for the first time. Many of the female athletes competing have honed their skills through Red Bull Formation, a freeride progression event launched in 2019 to help women elevate the female side of the sport. The Utah terrain, which they’ve practiced on during multiple Formation events, will now be their proving ground as they link top-to-bottom runs in the official competition.

Stacked lineup

Eight of the top female freeriders will take part in this historic event. The roster is stacked with talent, including Hannah Bergemann and Camila Nogueira, known for their fearless approach to big drops and steep, technical terrain. Riders like Robin Goomes, Vero Sandler and Vinny Armstrong will bring their arsenal of tricks, including flips, whips, and superwomans, adding style and flair to their descents. Casey Brown and Vaea Verbeeck will rep the Canadian women in the competition with Georgia Astle and Micayla Gatto as alternates.

Who will take the crown?

It’s tough to predict who will walk away with the first-ever women’s Red Bull Rampage title, but one thing is certain: it’s going to be a showdown for the ages. With a mix of hard-charging riders and technical trick specialists, this event is sure to leave a lasting mark on the sport of freeride mountain biking. All eyes will be on these women as they make history in Utah.