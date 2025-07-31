Red Bull Rampage returns with two days of freeride insanity in Utah

Red Bull Rampage is heading back to Virgin, Utah this fall. From October 16–18, 2025, the planet’s top freeride mountain bikers will descend on the red cliffs for the 19th edition of the most iconic contest in the sport.

The event now runs over two days, with women’s finals on Thursday, October 16 and men’s finals on Saturday, October 18. Both events will be broadcast live on Red Bull TV, with ticket sales opening September 4.

Canadian legends lead the charge

Will Canada’s Brandon Semenuk, the most decorated Rampage rider of all time, return to defend his title? Who knows. The Whistler-based phenom claimed a record-breaking fifth Rampage win in 2024 with a run that combined precision, creativity and massive cajones. But Semenuk always seems to do exactly what he wants, so it remains to be seen if he’ll show up.

While the rider list isn’t announced yet, you can be sure it’ll be a stacked field of invite-only riders, including some of the returning top-10 athletes and wildcard entries.

Last year also marked a historic moment with the first-ever women’s Rampage final. New Zealand’s Robin Goomes took the win. Hopefully Canada’s deep roster of female talent—riders like Casey Brown and Vaea Verbeeck–can drop in this year.

Why should we care?

Rampage isn’t a race. It’s a judged event, with riders crafting their own lines from scratch—no pre-built course, no marked trail. Riders and their dig teams spend days shaping jumps, building chutes and packing lips under the desert sun, all by hand. It’s a prestigious event that defines and creates questions about what freeride is.

It’s basically the gnarliest big-mountain riding on Earth. And without a doubt, the results will be controversial. It’ll also be seriously entertaining to watch. Ideally with a minimal number of wind delays.

The Canadian connection runs deep

Rampage has always had strong Canadian roots. Wade Simmons won the very first Rampage in 2001. Riders like Kurt Sorge, Brett Rheeder and Kyle Norbraten have kept Canada in the mix every year since.

All we need now is the rider’s list…