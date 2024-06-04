Red Bull to finally include women at Rampage

After years of pressure from fans and riders, Red Bull Rampage will finally include women. The news was announced by the extreme sports organizer today.

Adding women’s isn’t the only change though. Rampage is also moving to a two-day format from it’s usual single-day structure. There’s no details yet on how that extra day will be used. Hopefully it will allow room for weather delays, though, as several of the past few editions were shortened by changing weather conditions. Hopefully it will not be one day for women, and men on the other day.

While women have never been included in the official Red Bull Rampage competition, Red Bull did organize a non-competitive free event called Formation for women. That ran on old Rampage sites for a couple of years. Formation last ran in 2022.

Red Bull’s statement about 2024 Rampage:

“Red Bull Rampage, mountain biking’s premier big-mountain freeride event, will return in 2024 with the introduction of a women’s competition and a brand new two day competition, further progressing the sport to new heights.

For the first time in the event’s history, Red Bull Rampage will see the world’s top men’s and women’s freeride athletes descend upon the rugged terrain of Virgin in Southwest Utah, as part of an expanded two-day event this October.”

