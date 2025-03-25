RED Mountain Bike Park opens June 21: A new era for Rossland’s riding scene

The countdown is on—Red Mountain Resort officially opens its long-awaited lift-accessed bike park this summer. Phase One of the multi-year, multi-million-dollar project launches June 21, bringing lift-served mountain biking to Rossland’s iconic slopes for the first time.

Honouring the past with Standing on the Shoulders

To celebrate, Red has dropped Episode One: Of Legends—the first in a two-part video mini-series capturing the roots of mountain biking in the Kootenays. More than just a hype reel, the beautifully shot film is a love letter to Rossland’s trail builders, riders and deep mountain bike heritage. It’s a reminder that the new park stands on the foundation of decades of passion, grit and dirt. And if you’ve been paying attention over the years, it was obviously made by local legend and former Rampage rider, Mike Hopkins.

“It’s hard to know where you’re going if you don’t know where you’ve been,” says Red’s team. Episode Two, arriving in April, will dive behind the scenes with Gravity Logic, showcasing the design and build process that’s shaping RED’s new trail system.

Gravity Logic leads the build

With Gravity Logic—the same crew behind Whistler’s legendary park—at the helm, riders can expect a mix of flow, jump lines and technical descents for every skill level. Whether you’re just starting out or chasing progression, the Red Bike Park is designed to deliver.

More than a bike park

The new bike park is a cornerstone in RED’s plan to build Rossland into a four-season basecamp. As General Manager Andrew Lunt puts it: “This park is about more than just trails—it’s about community, tourism and elevating Rossland’s reputation as an outdoor mecca.”

The new website—with trail maps, pricing, and all the details—is now live.