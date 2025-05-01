Red Mountain drops Episode Two ahead of bike park launch

As Red Mountain Resort gears up to open its long-awaited lift-accessed bike park this summer, the second instalment of its video series showcases the crew shaping Rossland’s next big evolution.

Trail building with a capital T

Red Mountain’s lift-served bike park officially opens June 21, and if episode one was a love letter to Rossland’s mountain bike past, Episode Two is all about what’s happening right now.

Titled Standing on the Shoulders of Innovators, the second instalment in the mini-doc series goes deep with the builders and designers behind the park’s new trails. It’s part behind-the-scenes and part blueprint—showcasing the sheer scope of what it takes to turn ski slopes into a world-class summer destination.

At the core of it all is Gravity Logic—the same crew responsible for Whistler Bike Park’s rise to global fame.

“They don’t just build trails, they build ecosystems,” said one Red staffer in the video. “And they understand the balance between progression and preservation better than anyone in the game.”

A new chapter for a mountain steeped in history

Episode one, Of Legends, was a beautifully shot homage to Rossland’s gritty, rootsy bike culture—a film that gave flowers to the old-school riders, diggers and dreamers who put Rossland on the mountain biking map long before chairlifts were part of the equation.

“It’s hard to know where you’re going if you don’t know where you’ve been,” said Red’s team. And episode two picks up that thread, highlighting how modern builders are honouring those roots while pushing trail design into the future.

The countdown is on

Red’s new bike park is the cornerstone of a larger push to cement Rossland as a four-season outdoor hub. With everything from beginner-friendly flow to technical descents on tap, the park’s designed to welcome all riders—whether you’re just learning or sending.

“This park is about more than just trails—it’s about community, tourism and elevating Rossland’s reputation as an outdoor mecca,” says Red GM Andrew Lunt.

Trail maps, pricing and updates are now live on the resort’s site. The only thing left is the grand opening. And maybe a couple more teaser clips—because if this second episode is any sign, Red Mountain’s just getting started.