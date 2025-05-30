RED Mountain launching new bike park in June

The RED Mountain Bike Park opens June 21 and marks a major step in the resort’s push to become a year-round destination. Built in partnership with Gravity Logic—the team behind some of the biggest names in mountain biking—the park will roll out with a mix of flowy singletrack, jump lines, and technical descents, designed for everyone from beginners to seasoned downhill riders.

“This project’s been in the works for a while, and we’re stoked to finally get riders on the trails,” Andrew Lunt, general manager of RED Mountain, said. “It’s still the same rugged RED vibe, but with a whole new way to experience the mountain.”

The park is being developed over several years, with new trails and features set to open in stages. For now, riders can expect a solid mix of terrain that’s meant to challenge but also welcome newer bikers into the sport.

Gravity Logic’s Dave Kelly says the terrain is some of the best he’s worked with. “There’s a real vision here, and the mountain delivers. Riders are going to love it.”

The grand opening on June 21 kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting, followed by guided rides, demo bikes, local food, live music, and plenty of giveaways.

More information, including trail maps and media details, is expected in early June at redresort.com.