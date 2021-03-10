Reece Wallace’s de Havilland DHC-5 “Search and Rescue Reign” is incredible

Some custom bike builds stand out more than others. Reece Wallace’s Giant Reign inspired by the de Havilland DHC-5 Buffalo is next-level.

The B.C. freerider’s Reign 29 is painted to match the aircraft used by the Royal Canadian Air Force for search and rescue missions. Wallace, himself a pilot, picked the theme after his favorite aircraft. The design was executed to perfection by the U.K.’s Image Design Custom design house.

Wallace is a pilot himself and is clearly stoked on how his Reign 29 turned out. With details like custom Industry Nine wheels and a painted DVO fork, though, who wouldn’t be?

Reece Wallace’s Custom de Havilland / Giant Reign 29 Dream Build

Giant riders are on a bit of an aviation kick lately. Wallaces Search and Rescue Reign follows just months after Michael van den Ham’s incredible Avro Arrow national champs TCX cyclocross bike.

Video: Liam Wallace

Check out more photos of Reece Wallace’s de Havilland Reign over on his Instagram.