House of Freeride: Reece Wallace’s dream yard

Forget House of Gucci, Reece Wallace built the House of Freeride!

Reece Wallace makes a strong case to be the new home of freeride in Grounded. The Canadian scouted out the perfect property on Vancouver Island to build his dream yard and put in the work. And it was a lot of work. Somehow, Wallace could see potential in a junk-filled yard and battered house.

After many months of cleaning out broken glass and sketchy structures later, he started building. Now, the work is complete and Wallace can enjoy the House of Freeride.

Reece Wallace: Grounded



What’s Giant Say about the new house of freeride?

Starting from a neglected, run-down property on legendary Vancouver Island, Reece Wallace has spent the past year juggling a house renovation, a yard build, training, filming, and injuries.

The finished product is the ultimate mountain biker’s paradise. This is Grounded.

Filmed by: Liam Wallace & Calvin Huth

Music: Fly At Night – Chilliwack