Reece Wallace is auctioning his de Haviland Giant Reign for Ukraine

Remember Reece Wallace’s custom painted “Search and Rescue” Giant Reign? The Vancouver Island freerider – and pilot – had the frame painted to look like the iconic de Havilland DHC-5 Buffalo used by Canada’s Royal Canadian Air Force for rescue missions.

Now, Wallace is auctioning the stunning bike to benefit the Red Cross Ukrainian Relief Fund.

Below the stunning paint is a Giant Trance Advanced Pro 29 0 frame. With the custom Canadiana paint job, done by the U.K.’s Image Design Custom design house, and a full set of components to match, the bike is valued at over $12,000.

100 per cent of the funds raised will be donated to the Red Cross Ukraine Relief Fund. Industry Nine stepped up to cover raffle and shipping fees for the eventual winner.

Tickets start at $20.00 each, with the price-per-ticket dropping the more you buy.

Entries close April 30, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.