Watch: Reece Wilson’s wild year as world champion in “The Flying Scotsman”

Reece Wilson earned his rainbow stripes by surviving snow and sloppy mud at the hectic 2020 world championships. So it is only fitting that his year in world champion’s jersey was just as wild. The Trek Factory Racing star is giving full access to how that year played out in The Flying Scotsman.

“You can’t plan out professional sports that have this many variables,” says Wilson of the video project. “You can only document what you see and hope you are gifted with a compelling story to tell.”

That, Wilson was. While it might not have been the victory lap Wilson dreamed of, it was a sensational season. Most will remember it for his flying OTB at Les Gets World Cup, which earned Wilson a nickname and this film its title: The Flying Scotsman. Much more than that happened, though.

The 2021 season ended up being one of my wildest ones yet. This film takes you through that in its entirety as I go from the lowest lows to the highest highs,” says Wilson. “It’s equally exciting as it is nerve-racking for me to put something with this much detail out into the world but it’s really highlighted to me how much I develop and change throughout the experiences of a race season.”

Reece Wilson: The Flying Scotsman

What’s Wilson say about his new doc?

Armed with a point to prove, the Trek Factory Racing rider Reece Wilson goes all in, from ultimate highs to deep lows. 2021 was certainly topsy-turvy, a roller coaster ride for the man from the Scottish Borders. This is the story of how Reece got the nickname “The Flying Scotsman”.

Reece Wilson:

“Ironically, this film was never planned by myself, Max or Glen. We had agreed that Sleeper Co would do their very best to archive as much footage from the year as possible so we could make a short video recapping the season’s events. As you’ll see when you watch it, you can’t plan out professional sports that have this many variables… you can only document what you see and hope you’re gifted with a compelling story to tell. The 2021 season ended up being one of my wildest ones yet. This film takes you through that in its entirety as I go from the lowest lows to the highest highs. It’s equally exciting as it is nerve-racking for me to put something with this much detail out into the world but it’s really highlighted to me how much I develop and change throughout the experiences of a race season. I hope this film helps shed some light on the completely invisible, but critically important aspect of World Cup racing; the mental game.

Special thanks to Max and Glen for the ridiculous amount of hours they’ve put in to get this together. I’d also like to say huge thanks to every person who’s supplied footage, supported this film or shared advice throughout the process. This was a big effort from a lot of people and we appreciate any support it receives.”

