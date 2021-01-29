Reece Wilson: The Year I Won World Champs

For those that don’t closely follow the downhill World Cup circuit, Reece Wilson’s win at 2020 UCI downhill world championships might have seemed to come out of nowhere. But those that follow religiously will have seen the young Scot ascending for several years now.

Snow and rain turned Leogang’s world champs course into a steep, treacherous mud bog. This made the timing perfect for Wilson to deliver on his potential. Who knows mud riding better than a Scottish rider? Wilson looked composed where the rest of the world’s best struggled.

But how did it all go down? Wilson looks back at a wild year that ended with him wearing rainbow stripes of world champion.

Reece Wilson: The Year I Won Downhill World Champs

Oh yeah, this is just Part 1. You didn’t expect Wilson to wrap up a year like that in six minutes, did you?

What’s Reece Wilson saying?

“One crazy journey, this is how it happened.

We were filming throughout the entire covid / summer period of 2020 with absolutely no plan of what to do with the footage. All we knew was that we wanted to create something we were stoked on with no brands telling us what to do. Given how things went I am super stoked we kept the footage for this occasion.”

Shot and Edited by Max Rendall

Sleeper.co

